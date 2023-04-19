Good Wednesday Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,250 words - a 6-minute read.

👉 Grow Smart RI and the Aquidneck Land Trust this week announced that they will offer a series of workshops exploring how smart growth policies can expand affordable housing and transportation choices while preserving the natural and historic beauty of Aquidneck Island. Read More

🎵 A special event is coming to the Newport Classical Recital Hall at the Emmanuel Church on Friday, April 28. The concert “For Mike” is a benefit for the Mike Renzi Musicianship Award scholarship at the University of Rhode Island. The award is given annually to a URI student who is a Rhode Island resident majoring in Music. WUN’s Ken Abrams with more → Concert in honor of Mike Renzi to be held in Newport on April 28 featuring pianist Russ Kassoff

💰 This month is Financial Literacy Month, highlighting the importance of teaching individuals basic financial concepts. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more → Financial Literacy Month: RI students will need to demonstrate proficiency in consumer education

⛵ 11th Hour Racing Team has announced the crew for Leg 4 of The Ocean Race from Itajaí, Brazil to Newport. Read More

👏 Helly Hansen Newport commemorates its 25th anniversary today, with weeklong celebrations as the oldest licensed Helly Hansen store in North America. Read More

🏆 Winners have been announced in Newport In Bloom’s 2023 Daffodil Day Window Decorating Contest! Now it’s up to the public to vote for the People’s Choice Award - their favorite daffodil-decorated window. Read More

☀️ Sunrise is on the other side of 6 am. This morning’s sunrise was at 5:59 am!

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 8 to 15 mph.Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 41. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: WNW wind 7 to 10 kt increasing to 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 46°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:59 am | Sunset: 7:29 pm | 13 hours and 30 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:55 am & 8:18 pm | Low tide at 1:37 am & 1:23 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.4 days, 2% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Casino Theatre: STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy at 3:30 pm, Chef with Los Duderinos & La Costa Food Truck at 6:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Middletown: School Committee at 4:30 pm

Portsmouth: Conservation Commission at 6 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

We published 25 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com; here’s a look at the latest;

Join Grow Smart RI, the Aquidneck Land Trust, the City of Newport, and the Towns of Portsmouth and Middletown for three workshops to talk about the future of the Island and explore different smart growth strategies that can be used to preserve what’s best about Aquidneck Island while allowing for needed growth.

Tours in both Newport and Providence explore the Ocean State’s diverse culinary landscape, new talent, rich history and exceptional flavor.

A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged with leaking highly classified military documents is due back in court on Wednesday for a hearing to decide whether he should remain behind bars while he awaits trial.

Connecticut divers have discovered the wreckage of an experimental submarine that was built in 1907 and later scuttled in Long Island Sound.

Alex Verdugo singled home the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning on a fly ball that barely stayed fair at Fenway Park, giving the Boston Red Sox a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins in a bizarre finish Tuesday night.

General Treasurer, James Diossa has included Financial Literacy as a key priority of his office, as had his predecessor Congressman Seth Magaziner.

11th Hour Racing Team crew announced for Leg 4 of The Ocean Race: Skipper Charlie Enright (USA), Navigator Simon Fisher (GBR), Trimmer Francesca Clapcich (ITA), media crew member Amory Ross (USA), joined by six times veteran of The Ocean Race, Damian Foxall (IRL)

Jayson Tatum had 29 points and an emphatic dunk to end a clinching late run and the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 119-106 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Uncontested political races in Rhode Island are not uncommon, and they can be frustrating for voters who feel that they do not have a meaningful say in who represents them.

The legislation would protect the privacy of students and families when using laptops and other devices for school work or virtual learning.

Newport International Boat Show will help raise awareness for the Community Boating Center

