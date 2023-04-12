Good Wednesday Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,281 words - a 6-minute read.

🆕 Representative Abney (District 73, Middletown & Newport) has joined the growing field of Democratic candidates who have announced they are running for Congressional District 1.

🍔 Newport’s 2023 Burger Bender contest broke records and sold thousands of burgers. The Newport Burger Bender contest, which ran February 17 to 26, featured a record-breaking 56 burgers from 42 restaurants. According to Discover Newport, which organizes and sponsors the annual event, competing restaurants served more than 6,200 burgers. The most people ever – 1,800 – voted for their favorite burger.

👉 This morning at 11 am, Governor Dan McKee will be welcomed to Newport by Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong at the Boys & Girls Club Newport Gymnasium. McKee will deliver a speech outlining the Governor’s vision to improve education outcomes and meet Massachusetts levels by 2030.

🚓 Also this morning at 11 am, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressman David Cicilline will join Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones, Town Administrator Chris Cotta, and other local officials to tour the Tiverton Police Station and announce a new $500,000 federal earmark that Reed, Whitehouse, and Cicilline teamed up to secure in FY2023 to upgrade the Department’s communications equipment and install a new emergency dispatch console.

⛵ This afternoon at 1:30 pm, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, legislative and government agency leaders, and local organizers will gather at the State House to promote the 2023 stopover of The Ocean Race in Newport. On hand for the event will be Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, State Rep. and House Finance Chairman Marvin L. Abney, DEM Director Terry Gray, Sail Newport Executive Director Brad Read, and Charlie Enright, Skipper of 11th Hour Racing Team’s sailboat, Mālama.

It is estimated that the fleet will arrive in Newport from Itajaí, Brazil, on or around May 10. This stopover will last until May 21 when the fleet starts the race’s fifth leg en route to Aarhus, Denmark.

💸 From 3 pm to 7 pm today, The Preservation Society of Newport County will be hosting a job fair at their headquarters.

⚠️ At 6:30 pm, Newport City Council will convene for a Regular Council Meeting. Here’s what’s on the agenda. Among the hot topics is a second reading on proposed changes to ordinances that would extend Newport’s paid parking season and meter hours.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until April 12, 02:00 PM EDT

Today: W wind 9 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: SW wind 5 to 9 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:10 am | Sunset: 7:22 pm | 13 hours and 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:56 am & 1:31 pm | Low tide at 6:33 am & 6:28 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.8 days, 65% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Lost King at 4:30 pm, Moving On at 7:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

We published 23 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday; here’s a look at the latest;

Representative Abney is running for Congress

Abney currently serves as the chair of the House Committee on Finance and is a Member of the House Committee on Conduct and House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Lucy

“This sweet, fluffy girl would love to be your new best friend! Lucy would prefer a home with adults, and enjoys playing with calmer dogs”.

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Rays hit 4 more homers, beat Red Sox for 11th straight win

The Tampa Bay Rays just keep adding to their perfect start, one sweet swing at a time.

Bruins top NHL season points mark, beating Capitals 5-2

The Boston Bruins saved their latest record-setting performance of the season for their home crowd.

City On Fire: Charter Books to host a book signing with Author Don Winslow on April 22

Join Charter Books at 4 pm on Saturday, April 22 for a special author event and book signing in celebration of their second birthday.

City of Newport seeking public’s input on Police Chief search

Online Survey Seeks Community Input on Newport’s Next Police Chief

6th Annual Newport Burger Bender contest breaks records

Competing restaurants served more than 6,200 burgers during 2023 Newport Burger Bender contest.

These industries provide the most jobs in every state

Swyft Filings used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the industries employing the most people in each state.

What’s Up Interview: Singer Matt York presents ‘Willie Nelson: Songs and Stories’ at Newport Playhouse on April 29

Show to celebrate Nelson’s 90th birthday

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

📈 Popular Stories

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;

🗞️ Further Reading

Procaccianti Companies acquires Newport Beach Hotel & Suites (Hotel Business)

The Best Things to Do in Newport, Rhode Island (Conde Nast Traveler)

In Portsmouth: Cindy hangs up her spatula (East Bay Times)

Walker's will re-open in Little Compton this summer (East Bay Times)

Brown Report Claims Anti-Wind Group Uses Deceit, Delay, Denial and Chicanery to Sabotage Crucial Renewable Energy (ecoRI News)

Dance program's spring performance highlights outstanding choreographers and dancers (Salve Today)

Pell Center to hold inaugural conference on U.S. polarization and conflict resolution (Salve Today)

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse hesitant on banning TikTok (Rhode Island Current)