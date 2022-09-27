Good Morning,

🌊 U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will join with state officials this morning at Gull Cove in Portsmouth to announce a new federal grant for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM). In partnership with Save The Bay and The Nature Conservancy, RIDEM will use the funding to improve shoreline access and coastal resiliency at Gull Cove and Quonochontaug Pond Breachway in Charlestown, according to Senator Whitehouse’s office.

🌊 Meet your new best friend, Ariel– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

🌊 A Portsmouth man has won $50,000 playing Powerball for Saturday night’s drawing. Rhode Island Lottery says that the man purchased the Quick Pick at Neon Marketplace in Middletown.

🌊 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the 17 Newport County real estate sales, transactions that took place in Newport County last week.

🌊WUN’s Ken Abrams with a wrap-up on the inaugural Sound on Sound Festival - Concert Recap and Photos: Sound on Sound Festival Day 2, a success for fans and musicians

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 70. Light southwest wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 6 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:38 am | Sunset: 6:34 pm | 11 hours & 56 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:18 am & 9:35 pm | Low tide at 2:33 am & 3:05 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1 day, 1% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: God’s Country from 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

City & Government

Cruise Ships Schedule

September 30 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

September 30 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)

See the full updated schedule here.

The Latest from WUN

Adoptable dog of the week: Ariel

Orioles bash Red Sox 14-8, slice AL wild-card deficit

October is Rhode Island Archaeology Month

Portsmouth man wins $50,000 playing Powerball

NBA unveils No. 6 patch to honor Bill Russell across league

Pats’ Mac Jones tight-lipped on status after leg injury

Fed officials call for more rate hikes to fight inflation

Mazzulla says Celtics need time to heal in wake of Udoka ban

Greenwich Odeum to Celebrate John Lennon’s 82nd Birthday Sunday, Oct. 2

Rite-Solutions receives $77 Million, five-year, cybersecurity contract from US Navy

What Sold: 17 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Sept. 19 – 23)

Review: ‘The Fall Guy’ accurately portrays police procedures

Concert Recap and Photos: Sound on Sound Festival Day 2, a success for fans and musicians

What’s Up this week: Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

Gamm’s “Describe the Night” traces decades of Russian misinformation

Recent Local Obituaries

Further Reading

Seapower: USCGC Tahoma Returns to New Homeport after 66-day Patrol

WJAR: Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases

ecoRI: Developers: Putting Solar on ‘Disturbed’ Sites in R.I. is a Costly, Complicated Process

East Bay: Portsmouth firefighters save man who fell from boat

Support our independent newsroom

Readers like you keep What’sUpNewp’s work free for everyone to read.

Support Our Work