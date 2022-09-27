What's Up Today: Tuesday, Sept. 27
What Sold: 17 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Sept. 19 – 23)
Good Morning,
🌊 U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will join with state officials this morning at Gull Cove in Portsmouth to announce a new federal grant for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM). In partnership with Save The Bay and The Nature Conservancy, RIDEM will use the funding to improve shoreline access and coastal resiliency at Gull Cove and Quonochontaug Pond Breachway in Charlestown, according to Senator Whitehouse’s office.
🌊 Meet your new best friend, Ariel– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!
🌊 A Portsmouth man has won $50,000 playing Powerball for Saturday night’s drawing. Rhode Island Lottery says that the man purchased the Quick Pick at Neon Marketplace in Middletown.
🌊 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the 17 Newport County real estate sales, transactions that took place in Newport County last week.
🌊WUN’s Ken Abrams with a wrap-up on the inaugural Sound on Sound Festival - Concert Recap and Photos: Sound on Sound Festival Day 2, a success for fans and musicians
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 70. Light southwest wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: W wind 6 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:38 am | Sunset: 6:34 pm | 11 hours & 56 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:18 am & 9:35 pm | Low tide at 2:33 am & 3:05 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1 day, 1% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
5:30 pm: Wine and Cheese Tasting Cruise with Specialty Shop Grapes & Gourmet
6:30 pm: Artists on Walls: Protection? – Restriction? – Real or Imagined?
7 pm: Dr. Steven Park to speak on Gaspee Affair to the Battle of Rhode Island Association in Newport
7 pm: Newport Police vs Newport Fire Charity Softball Game at Cardines Field
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: God’s Country from 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
City & Government
Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 3:30 pm
Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am, Library Board at 5 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Little Compton: School Committee at 3 pm
Middletown: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, School Committee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: School Building Committee at 5 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships Schedule
September 30 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)
September 30 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)
Recent Local Obituaries
