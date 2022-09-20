Good Morning,

🌊 Our interview scheduled for today with Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus has been canceled. On Monday afternoon, Matthew Hanrahan, Communications Director for Ashley Kalus, contacted us letting us know that they were canceling the interview, “Unfortunately, due to a change in schedule, Ashley can no longer make it tomorrow. I very much apologize”. We’d like to get Kalus on record on a number of topics that effect Newport and our readers, we’ll continue to push to get Kalus to sit down with us.

🌊 One of the more innovative bands in alt-rock history returns to the Narrows Center on Thursday, September 22, when the Cowboy Junkies visit the Fall River venue. WUN’s Ken Abrams recently spoke with songwriter and lead guitarist Michael Timmins - What’s Up Interview: Michael Timmins of The Cowboy Junkies, playing Narrows Center Sept. 22

🌊 The Newport Photo Guild has announced the start of this season with its first presentation Photographing Gravestones by Lew Keen, Wednesday, Sept. 21 at The Edward King House where the doors open at 6:40 for this 7:00 pm program. It is not too late to join with dues remaining at $55. Just click here. Members enjoy an annual membership from September to August, a rich variety of monthly speakers at the Edward King House, exclusive members-only gallery and digital exhibits, and member social events.

🌊 We’re teaming up with The JPT tomorrow for our annual screening of Jaws! The evening includes live music from 70’s rock band David Tessier’s All-Star Stars and our friends at Narragansett Beer will be on hand with merch, swag, and beer tastings. Tickets & More Info

🌊 Our website doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content is free to read. Reader support powers our newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution makes a big difference, and any amount helps us keep covering all things Newport.

I Dig What'sUpnewp

Thanks for reading and for your support, have a great Tuesday,

~ Ryan Belmore

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Scattered showers after 2 pm. Patchy fog between 7 am and 8 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northwest wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:30 am | Sunset: 6:46 pm | 12 hours & 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:19 am & 4:57 pm | Low tide at 9:48 am & 11:21 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 23.9 days, 31% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm, Top Gun: Maverick at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

City & Government

Cruise Ships Schedule

Sept. 20 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)

Sept. 21 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

See the full updated schedule here.

The Latest from WUN

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Louie Haha

Comic – Sour Grapes: Happy

EXPLAINER: Bused, flown migrants can live in US — for now

Aquidneck Community Table is being challenged!

Mokka Coffehouse, Boat Hauling Business, and other businesses for sale right now in Rhode Island

Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard

Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus celebrates the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month

What’s Up Interview: Michael Timmins of The Cowboy Junkies, playing Narrows Center Sept. 22

What’s Up This Week: Sept. 19 – 25

R.I. Board of Elections celebrates National Voter Registration Day

Recent Local Obituaries

None new to share

Further Reading

Salve Today: Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan covers wide range of topics during Salve Regina University conversation

URI: Molecular delivery system developed at URI shows promise against bladder cancer

East Bay: Portsmouth man sentenced after allegedly posting hate flyers

