It’s Primary Election Day, get out and vote!
🌊 It’s Primary Election Day, and after all the rhetoric, advertising, and tons of money spent to persuade voters to support one candidate or another … now, it’s the voter’s turn. Most polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm today. Read More
🌊 Newport Live will present The Suitcase Junket at Norman Bird Sanctuary on Friday. We’re giving away a pair of tickets here.
🌊 Jay Flanders returns today with his monthly recipe column - Tiny Kitchen Magic: Roasted beet and goat cheese salad
🌊 The inaugural Newport Oktoberfest will take place at Fort Adams on Sunday. A limited number of tickets are still available (tickets must be purchased in advance). Read More
We’ll have ongoing election coverage throughout the day and results later tonight, so stay tuned to What’sUpNewp and get out and vote!
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Showers likely before 11 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 am and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Areas of fog before 7 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 73. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers between midnight and 1 am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low of around 62. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming W after midnight. A slight chance of showers, mainly between 11 pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:23 am | Sunset: 6:58 pm | 12 hours & 34 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:38 am & 11 pm | Low tide at 3:38 am & 4:21 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17.4 days, 92% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
5:30 pm: ’60s Music Flashback Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
6 pm: Run Club at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
6:30 pm: Football Trivia at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
Entertainment
Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Good Boss at 4:30 pm, Elvis at 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling: Football Trivia at 6:30 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Town Council at 8:30 am, Library Board at 5 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm
Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
Newport: Canvassing Authority at 7 am, School Committee at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
The Latest from WUN
It’s Primary Day – Get Out and Vote
Tiny Kitchen Magic: Roasted beet and goat cheese salad
RI governor faces tough primary in bid for 1st full term
Adam Sandler to perform at Mohegan Sun this fall
Biden hopes ending cancer can be a ‘national purpose’ for US
Some shellfishing areas in Narragansett Bay reopen following emergency closure
Pats’ Jones plans to be ready for Steelers after back injury
Arts State Council adds Rhode Island artist to its teaching artist roster
Inaugural Newport Oktoberfest to take place at Fort Adams on September 18
