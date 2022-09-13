Good Morning,

🌊 It’s Primary Election Day, and after all the rhetoric, advertising, and tons of money spent to persuade voters to support one candidate or another … now, it’s the voter’s turn. Most polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm today. Read More

🌊 Newport Live will present The Suitcase Junket at Norman Bird Sanctuary on Friday. We’re giving away a pair of tickets here.

🌊 Jay Flanders returns today with his monthly recipe column - Tiny Kitchen Magic: Roasted beet and goat cheese salad

🌊 The inaugural Newport Oktoberfest will take place at Fort Adams on Sunday. A limited number of tickets are still available (tickets must be purchased in advance). Read More

We’ll have ongoing election coverage throughout the day and results later tonight, so stay tuned to What’sUpNewp and get out and vote!

~ Ryan

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Showers likely before 11 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 am and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Areas of fog before 7 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 73. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers between midnight and 1 am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low of around 62. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming W after midnight. A slight chance of showers, mainly between 11 pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:23 am | Sunset: 6:58 pm | 12 hours & 34 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:38 am & 11 pm | Low tide at 3:38 am & 4:21 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17.4 days, 92% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Good Boss at 4:30 pm, Elvis at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling: Football Trivia at 6:30 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

City & Government

The Latest from WUN

It’s Primary Day – Get Out and Vote

Tiny Kitchen Magic: Roasted beet and goat cheese salad

Comic – Sour Grapes: Class

RI governor faces tough primary in bid for 1st full term

Adam Sandler to perform at Mohegan Sun this fall

Biden hopes ending cancer can be a ‘national purpose’ for US

Some shellfishing areas in Narragansett Bay reopen following emergency closure

Pats’ Jones plans to be ready for Steelers after back injury

Arts State Council adds Rhode Island artist to its teaching artist roster

Inaugural Newport Oktoberfest to take place at Fort Adams on September 18

Recent Local Obituaries

Further Reading

Since 2012, What'sUpNewp's mission has been to provide local, independent news and information to readers through our articles and daily newsletter. If you believe local, independent journalism is key to a healthy community, join us!

I Value What'sUpNewp