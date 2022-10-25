What's Up Today: Tuesday, October 25
Governor McKee and Lieutenant Governor Matos will sit down with What'sUpNewp today.
Good Morning,
🍁 Our conversations with the candidates series continues today with a couple of interviews;
10:15 am: Dan McKee (D), candidate for Governor | Watch
11 am: Sabina Matos (D), candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor | Watch
Yesterday we sat down with James Diossa, candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer, and Juan Carlos Payero, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council. You can also listen to all 35+ of our conversations here and watch them all here.
🍁 Louis Escobar, 84, of Escobar Farm in Portsmouth, RI, passed away at home on October 21, 2022. He was the husband of Jane (Rzegocki) Escobar. Louis was born to the late Antone and Mary (Gomes) Escobar in Middletown, RI and lived his whole life at Escobar Farm in Portsmouth. Obituary
🍁 The Kings Lens And Friends may have closed their doors at 7 Carroll Ave this past September, but founder Patrick Murphy has no signs of slowing down. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn sat down with Murphy ahead of his event at The JPT this week. Read More
🍁 John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, is bringing his new show, ‘Performs Days of Future Passed’ to the JPT in February. Read More
🍁 Join Charter Books tonight for an evening of poetry readings, live music, and entertainment as David Dragone hosts our first poetry open mic. Details
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Areas of drizzle before 11 am, then a slight chance of showers after 11 am. Areas of dense fog before 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming E around 6 kt in the morning. Areas of drizzle before 11 am, then a slight chance of showers after 11 am. Areas of dense fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: ENE wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 5:49 pm | 10 hours and 40 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:08am & 8:28 pm | Low tide at 1:19 am & 2:02 pm.
Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
6 pm: Poetry Open Mic Night – featuring David Dragone at Charter Books
6 pm: America’s Eden: “The Colonial Landscape at Newport Art Museum
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Don’t Worry Darling at 4:30 pm, Hocus Pocus at 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Middletown:Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, City Council at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 5:30 pm, Tree Commission at 6 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: School Building Committee at 5 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ship Schedule
October 27 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)
October 29 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)
October 30 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
Recent Local Obituaries
