🍁 The Mid-Term General Election is just three weeks away from today and early voting begins tomorrow. Here are a few hopefully helpful bits of information;

You can view your voter record, find your polling place, and see your sample ballot at vote.sos.ri.gov.

In the 20 days leading up to Election Day (Oct. 19 - Nov. 7), you can vote in person at your city or town hall or at a designated location during regular business hours. More Details

Follow all of our General Election coverage and conversations here

Attention candidates and supporters of candidates or questions - The deadline to submit Letters To The Editor is Friday, November 4 at 5 pm (no letters will be run after November 4). If you’re still trying to schedule an interview with us, our deadline for conversation with the candidates is 5 pm on Tuesday, November 1.

🍁 Conversation With The Candidates: On Monday, we talked with Senator Lou DiPalma, the Democratic candidate for Senate District 12 ( Watch). At the request of the candidates, we are working on rescheduling our conversations that were set for yesterday with Juan Carlos Payero and Daniela Abbott, candidates for Portsmouth Town Council.

Here’s what’s on tap today;

9 am: Keith Hamilton (R), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

1 pm: Linda Ujifusa (D), candidate for Senate District 11 | Watch

1:30 pm: Charles Calenda (R), candidate for Attorney General | Watch

3 pm: Allen Waters (R), candidate for Congressional District 1 | Watch

5:30 pm: Timothy Grissett (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

🍁 WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Dropick Murphys’ Tim Brennan before their show at The Vets on Friday - What’s Up Interview: Tim Brennan of Dropkick Murphys, playing The Vets Friday, Oct. 21

🍁 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with a review of Diary of Anne Frank at Westerly’s Granite Theatre - Granite Theatre’s “Diary of Anne Frank” should not be missed

🍁 Two great shows coming up this Friday, The Malpass Brothers will bring their Retro Country Experience to the Newport Playhouse at 7 pm and Sam Amidon and Marc Ribot will perform at The Casino Theater at 7:30 pm.

🍁 Shorter days. Beginning today, our sunrise is now at 7 am and sunset is on the other side of 6 pm (5:59 pm).

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 am, then a chance of rain between 11 am and noon. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 45. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 8 to 10 kt, becoming WSW in the afternoon. A chance of rain, mainly between 11 am and noon. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 5 to 7 kt, becoming WNW after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7 am | Sunset: 5:59 pm | 10 hours and 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:40 am & 3:01 pm | Low tide at 7:53 am & 9:57 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22.3 days, 48% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Don’t Worry Darling at 4:30 pm, Psycho at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown, Town of at 7 pm

Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm, Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm

Newport: Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Water and Fire District at 7 pm

Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 4 pm

See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates

Cruise Ship Schedule

October 20 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

October 22 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

October 22 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)

See The Full Schedule

Newp Wire

