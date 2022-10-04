What's Up Today: Tuesday, Oct. 4
What Sold, Candidate Interviews, Interview with Glenn Tilbrook, and more.
Good Morning,
🌊 On this day in 1895, the first U.S. Open Championship was hosted by the United States Golf Association on the nine-hole course of Newport Country Club. Read More
🌊 Yesterday we kicked off our conversation with the candidates series with interviews with Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr. and Stephanie Smyth, candidates for Newport City Council At-Large. We’ll be chatting with the following candidates today;
9:30 am: Becky Bolan, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
1 pm: Sandra Flowers, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
2 pm: Zachary Hurwitz, Independent candidate for Governor | Watch
5 pm: Stephanie Winslow, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
6 pm: Kendra Wilson Muenter, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
🌊 What’sUpNewp’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what homes changed hands last week across Newport County - What Sold: 17 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Sept. 26 – 30)
🌊 What’sUpNewp’s Ken Abrams caught up with Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze ahead of his show at Greenwich Odeum on Thursday. Read The Interview
🌊 What’s on tap this week and weekend? Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Broadway Street Fair, Newport Festa Italiana, Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon, and much more! Get the full rundown here - What’s Up This Week: Oct. 3 – 10
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Rain likely, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today: NE wind around 17 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Rain likely, mainly after 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNE wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Rain likely. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:45 am | Sunset: 6:22 pm | 11 hours & 36 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:10 am & 3:45 pm | Low tide at 8:44 am & 10:48 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8.4 days, 61% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
6 pm: Run Club at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company
Entertainment
Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Moonage Daydream at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Fire Department at 7 pm
Little Compton: Town Council at 2 pm, Planning Board at 7 pm
Middletown: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Tiverton: Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
