🌊 On this day in 1895, the first U.S. Open Championship was hosted by the United States Golf Association on the nine-hole course of Newport Country Club. Read More

🌊 Yesterday we kicked off our conversation with the candidates series with interviews with Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr. and Stephanie Smyth, candidates for Newport City Council At-Large. We’ll be chatting with the following candidates today;

9:30 am: Becky Bolan, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

1 pm: Sandra Flowers, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

2 pm: Zachary Hurwitz, Independent candidate for Governor | Watch

5 pm: Stephanie Winslow, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

6 pm: Kendra Wilson Muenter, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

🌊 What’sUpNewp’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what homes changed hands last week across Newport County - What Sold: 17 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Sept. 26 – 30)

🌊 What’sUpNewp’s Ken Abrams caught up with Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze ahead of his show at Greenwich Odeum on Thursday. Read The Interview

🌊 What’s on tap this week and weekend? Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Broadway Street Fair, Newport Festa Italiana, Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon, and much more! Get the full rundown here - What’s Up This Week: Oct. 3 – 10

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Rain likely, mainly after 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: NE wind around 17 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Rain likely, mainly after 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNE wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Rain likely. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:45 am | Sunset: 6:22 pm | 11 hours & 36 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:10 am & 3:45 pm | Low tide at 8:44 am & 10:48 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8.4 days, 61% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Moonage Daydream at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

City & Government

The Latest from WUN

