Good Morning,

🍁 The pumpkins have arrived and Trinity Church’s pumpkin patch opens tomorrow- Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31

🍁 Newport resident and avid photographer Jack Casey has joined our crew as a contributor. His first dispatch is here - Recap and Photos: Broadway Street Fair returns to Newport

🍁 Meanwhile to the north, WUN’s Gary Alpert and Gavi Elkind joined the 3,000+ flannel-clad festival-goers at the Marshfield Fair Grounds - Concert Recap and Photos: Levitate Flannel Jam brings good vibes to Marshfield

🍁 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the properties that changed hands last week. - What Sold: 16 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 3 – 7)

🍁 Thousands took part in the Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday; race organizers shared the following list of winners;

Top three Half Marathon

Men’s

Ross McAndrew (East Greenwich, RI) - 1:10:38

Guy Jacques (Richfield, MN) - 1:16:16

Maruti Kolluru (Middletown, RI) - 1:21:02

Women’s

Sydney Salas (Middletown, RI) - 1:24:34

Emma Hupp (New London, CT) - 1:28:20

Emily Tully (New York, NY) - 1:31:05

Top three Marathon

Men’s

Mark Hartman (Coventry, RI) - 2:49:08

Eric Bofinger (Pittsgrove, NJ - 2:49:32

Mike Kostin (Philadelphia, PA) - 2:54:04

Women’s

Sami Jorgeson (Providence, RI) - 3:09:09

MaryLyn Sullivan (Portsmouth, RI) - 3:16:14

India Jencks (Seekonk, MA) - 3:20:25

🍁 After a long weekend, our conversations with the candidates get going again today with two interviews;

7:30 am: Thomas P. Welch III, candidate for Middletown Town Council | Watch

11:30 am: James Lathrop, candidate for General Treasurer | Watch

See the full schedule/past interviews

🍁 It’s a busy week on the cruise ship schedule;

Tuesday – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew) Tuesday – Viking Star (Capacity: 930 passengers, 602 crew) Wednesday – Enchantment of the Seas (Capacity: 2,446 passengers) Wednesday – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew) Friday – Swann Saturday – Seabourn Quest (Capacity: 450 passengers, 334 crew) Sunday – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

🍁 On Tap This Week: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run, Pumpkin Regatta, Trinity Church’s Pumpkin Patch, and more. What’s Up This Week & Weekend

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming WSW around 6 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 6:10 pm | 11 hours & 17 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:26 am & 9:47 pm | Low tide at 2:22 am & 3:15 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.8 days, 99% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: See How They Run at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

City & Government

The Latest from WUN

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Zeke

New digital series from Rhode Island PBS explores the Art All Around Us

Comic – Sour Grapes: Cloud Nine

With Bergeron back, Bruins will make another run at Cup

What’s Up this week in Newport: Oct. 10 – 16

Complementary football got Pats back on track against Lions

Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31

What Sold: 16 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 3 – 7)

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with James L. Lathrop, candidate for General Treasurer

What’sUpNewp hosting one-on-one interviews with dozens of local candidates, here’s the schedule

Read more on What’sUpNewp

Delivering worthwhile local news is truly a community-wide effort. If you appreciate what we do, please consider supporting us today!

Support Our Work

Recent Local Obituaries

Newp Wire

Thanks for reading,

~ Ryan Belmore | Owner & Publisher, What’sUpNewp

Have a question, tip, or story idea? I love hearing from readers and supporters! It’s as simple as hitting reply or emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com to get in touch with me.