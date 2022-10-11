What's Up Today: Tuesday, Oct. 11
Good Morning,
🍁 The pumpkins have arrived and Trinity Church’s pumpkin patch opens tomorrow- Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31
🍁 Newport resident and avid photographer Jack Casey has joined our crew as a contributor. His first dispatch is here - Recap and Photos: Broadway Street Fair returns to Newport
🍁 Meanwhile to the north, WUN’s Gary Alpert and Gavi Elkind joined the 3,000+ flannel-clad festival-goers at the Marshfield Fair Grounds - Concert Recap and Photos: Levitate Flannel Jam brings good vibes to Marshfield
🍁 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the properties that changed hands last week. - What Sold: 16 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 3 – 7)
🍁 Thousands took part in the Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday; race organizers shared the following list of winners;
Top three Half Marathon
Men’s
Ross McAndrew (East Greenwich, RI) - 1:10:38
Guy Jacques (Richfield, MN) - 1:16:16
Maruti Kolluru (Middletown, RI) - 1:21:02
Women’s
Sydney Salas (Middletown, RI) - 1:24:34
Emma Hupp (New London, CT) - 1:28:20
Emily Tully (New York, NY) - 1:31:05
Top three Marathon
Men’s
Mark Hartman (Coventry, RI) - 2:49:08
Eric Bofinger (Pittsgrove, NJ - 2:49:32
Mike Kostin (Philadelphia, PA) - 2:54:04
Women’s
Sami Jorgeson (Providence, RI) - 3:09:09
MaryLyn Sullivan (Portsmouth, RI) - 3:16:14
India Jencks (Seekonk, MA) - 3:20:25
🍁 After a long weekend, our conversations with the candidates get going again today with two interviews;
7:30 am: Thomas P. Welch III, candidate for Middletown Town Council | Watch
11:30 am: James Lathrop, candidate for General Treasurer | Watch
🍁 It’s a busy week on the cruise ship schedule;
Tuesday – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)
Tuesday – Viking Star (Capacity: 930 passengers, 602 crew)
Wednesday – Enchantment of the Seas (Capacity: 2,446 passengers)
Wednesday – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)
Friday – Swann
Saturday – Seabourn Quest (Capacity: 450 passengers, 334 crew)
Sunday – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
🍁 On Tap This Week: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival, Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run, Pumpkin Regatta, Trinity Church’s Pumpkin Patch, and more. What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming WSW around 6 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 6:10 pm | 11 hours & 17 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:26 am & 9:47 pm | Low tide at 2:22 am & 3:15 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.8 days, 99% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
6 pm: Run Club at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Company
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: See How They Run at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 10 am, Library Board at 5 pm
Little Compton: Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Personnel Board at 2 pm, Planning Board at 3 pm, Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
Newport: School Committee at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton: School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 5 pm, Personnel Board at 5:30 pm, Fire District at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Trinity Church's annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 12 – 31
Recent Local Obituaries
Newp Wire
ecoRI News: Vital Positions at Rhode Island’s Coastal Management Agency Remain Unfilled
Salve Today: LGBTQ+ Center celebrates Coming Out Week by offering events, educational programming
Thanks for reading,
~ Ryan Belmore | Owner & Publisher, What’sUpNewp
Have a question, tip, or story idea? I love hearing from readers and supporters! It’s as simple as hitting reply or emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com to get in touch with me.
