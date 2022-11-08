What's Up Today: Tuesday, November 8
Time to Vote!
Good Morning,
🍁 The day has finally arrived, the 2022 Statewide General Election is here!
In all Newport County communities, polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm today. Be sure to confirm your polling location using the polling place lookup tool.
As of 4:30 pm on Monday, 30,487 Rhode Islanders have voted by mail, and 70,796 have early voted at their local board of elections. That means 101,284 Rhode Islanders have turned out to vote thus far, approximately a 12.4% turnout. Warwick has seen the highest voter turnout (8,100), while Central Falls has seen the lowest (325).
Here’s the total turnout thus far in Newport County;
Portsmouth: 3,166
Middletown: 2,542
Newport: 2,491
Tiverton: 1,892
Jamestown: 1,500
Little Compton: 824
To better help Rhode Islanders understand the vote tallying and public results reporting process, the Rhode Island Board of Elections has released this vote tabulation process and timeline overview.
What’sUpNewp will have coverage throughout the day and, of course, results this evening. Email or text us with your questions, concerns, and what you’re seeing out there - ryan@whatsupnewp.com or 401-662-1653.
If you’re still trying to decide between candidates or on questions, here’s a resource from us → Watch or Listen: Our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the 2022 candidates.
Be civic out there,
Ryan
What’s Up Today
Weather
Freeze Watch in effect from November 9, 12:00 AM EST until November 9, 09:00 AM EST
Today: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. North wind 9 to 17 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: NNW wind 13 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind 12 to 15 kt becoming ENE 8 to 11 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:25 am | Sunset: 4:32 pm | 10 hours and 6 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:30 am & 7:40 pm | Low tide at 12:10 am & 1:16 pm.
Moon: Full Moon, 14.3 days, 100% lighting.
Things To Do
Election Day: Find your polling place and polling place hours at www.vote.ri.gov.
Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Triangle of Sadness at 4 pm, Jiro Dreams of Sushi at 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Technical Review Committee at 10 am, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Board of Canvassers at 9:15 pm
Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 7 am
Newport: Canvassing Authority at 7 am
Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 7 am, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Newswire
WPRI: Owner of kayak washed ashore in Newport found safe
ecoRI: Moving About Newport Difficult for Elderly, Mobility Impaired
WLNE: Tech issue delays Powerball jackpot
