Good Morning,

🍁 The day has finally arrived, the 2022 Statewide General Election is here!

In all Newport County communities, polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm today. Be sure to confirm your polling location using the polling place lookup tool.

As of 4:30 pm on Monday, 30,487 Rhode Islanders have voted by mail, and 70,796 have early voted at their local board of elections. That means 101,284 Rhode Islanders have turned out to vote thus far, approximately a 12.4% turnout. Warwick has seen the highest voter turnout (8,100), while Central Falls has seen the lowest (325).

Here’s the total turnout thus far in Newport County;

Portsmouth: 3,166

Middletown: 2,542

Newport: 2,491

Tiverton: 1,892

Jamestown: 1,500

Little Compton: 824

RI Voter Turnout Tracker

To better help Rhode Islanders understand the vote tallying and public results reporting process, the Rhode Island Board of Elections has released this vote tabulation process and timeline overview.

What’sUpNewp will have coverage throughout the day and, of course, results this evening. Email or text us with your questions, concerns, and what you’re seeing out there - ryan@whatsupnewp.com or 401-662-1653.

If you’re still trying to decide between candidates or on questions, here’s a resource from us → Watch or Listen: Our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the 2022 candidates.

Be civic out there,

Ryan

Weather

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until November 8, 04:00 PM EST

Today: NNW wind 13 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 12 to 15 kt becoming ENE 8 to 11 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:25 am | Sunset: 4:32 pm | 10 hours and 6 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:30 am & 7:40 pm | Low tide at 12:10 am & 1:16 pm.

Moon: Full Moon, 14.3 days, 100% lighting.

Things To Do

Election Day: Find your polling place and polling place hours at www.vote.ri.gov.

Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Triangle of Sadness at 4 pm, Jiro Dreams of Sushi at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

WPRI: Owner of kayak washed ashore in Newport found safe

ecoRI: Moving About Newport Difficult for Elderly, Mobility Impaired

WLNE: Tech issue delays Powerball jackpot

