Good Morning,

❤️ Today is Giving Tuesday, a day to support the local nonprofits in your area in any way that you can. Consider giving of your time, talent, and/or money today and/or this holiday season.

🏆 Nominations for the prestigious Small Business Administration’s annual awards is slightly more than a week away (Dec. 8), with awards given on a local, regional, and national level.

🏛️ The Town of Middletown shared some photos from last night's Town Council-School Committee inauguration. Governor McKee was on hand for the event.

🏛️ Governor McKee was also on hand for last night's inauguration in Portsmouth, East Bay Times reports -> Eleven Portsmouth officials sworn in by Gov. McKee

🏛️ Meanwhile, last night in Newport, Newport School Committee chose Becky Bolan to serve as Chair and Louisa Boatwright to serve as Vice Chair. Newport City Council's inauguration will take place at CCRI Newport on Thursday.

🐶 Meet your new best friend, Panda– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

“Panda’s story is the story of an underdog. And we can’t wait to watch this wondrously sweet pup’s story unfold. He is truly a special and resilient dog – full of love, this old soul will greet you with a happy, wagging tail.”

The Latest from WUN

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Panda

Deadline Dec. 8 for SBA Award nominations

Comic-Sour Grapes: Special

State Arts Agency puts out 2 Calls for Artists for RIC’s Feinstein School of Education and Human Development

Smart dishes 15, scores 22, Celtics crush Hornets 140-105

Walker’s 19 lead Bryant over Framingham State 98-44

New Newport City Council will be sworn into office on Dec. 1

Salve Hockey Team helps raise more than $10,000 for Newport Mental Health

CCRI earns Most Engaged Campus Distinction by ALL IN’s Campus Democracy Challenge

Senator Reed sets the stage for Trinity Rep’s $500,000 Federal Earmark to renovate historic theater

What’s Up This Week: Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

SantaCon returns to Newport on Dec. 3

MLK Center announces USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program

Metallica bringing M72 World Tour to Gillette Stadium in August

MVYRADIO awards fourth quarter ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants

The Killers will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 17

Winds of Change: Naval War College Museum announces a new exhibit featuring USS Constellation

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission announces annual essay contest; December 15 deadline for submissions

Opinion: One in three households can’t afford adequate food and our food banks need help

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up Today

Weather

Wind Advisory in effect from November 30, 01:00 PM EST until December 1, 01:00 AM EST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to near 39 by 8pm, then rising to around 48 during the remainder of the night. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from November 30, 01:00 PM EST until December 1, 07:00 PM EST

Today: N wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 7 kt after midnight. A slight chance of rain after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:50 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 26 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:07 pm | Low tide at 4:49 am & 6:30 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5.6 days, 31% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Ticket To Paradise at 4:30 pm, Concert For George at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

City & Government

Newswire

East Bay: Eleven Portsmouth officials sworn in by Gov. McKee

Salve Today: Winners are announced for annual study abroad “Capture It!” photo contest

Happening This Week & Weekend

Giving NewsDay

Today is Giving Tuesday (or Giving NewsDay to us!) and you can help celebrate by supporting our independent journalism. Become a What’sUpNewp Supporter today!