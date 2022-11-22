Good Morning,

💨 Mayflower Wind is inviting interested individuals to join them at two upcoming informal drop-in sessions to learn about the Rhode Island aspects of their SouthCoast Project. Mayflower Wind says that it will have a team of experts on hand to answer questions during these free, in-person-only events. No registration is required and there will be no formal presentations so attendees are encouraged to drop in any time during each event.

Session 1: Portsmouth Community

Location: Portsmouth Public Library

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Time: 4:30 – 7:30 pm

Key topics: Cable installation in Portsmouth, RI and SouthCoast Project timeline and next steps

Session 2: Sakonnet River Coastal And Recreational Users

Location: Ragged Island Brewing Company – Brewery Barn

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: 4:30 – 7:30 pm

Key topics: Export cable installation in the Sakonnet River and SouthCoast Project timeline and next steps

To learn more about the project visit https://mayflowerwind.com/southcoast/.

📺 Pete and Ron Cardi, of the Cardi Brothers, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today at 11 am. We’ll talk about the company’s philanthropic activities and especially the events its sponsoring this holiday season, the company’s plan for the future, and more.

📺 The Providence, RI Metro Area is among metros where homes are selling for the most over the asking price, according to a new study.

💭 Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!

Today: Sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Today: WNW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 7 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.

Sunrise: 6:42 am | Sunset: 4:20 pm | 9 hours and 38 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:57 am and 6:18 pm | Low tide at 11:57 am & 11:45 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 27.4 days, 5% lighting.

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Ticket to Paradise at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

NUWC: Executive director of NAVSEA’s attack submarines program tours NUWC Division Newport

The Boston Globe: Jay Leno released from Los Angeles hospital

WPRI: RI marijuana products destroyed after testing positive for pesticides

RI.Gov: Board of Elections Completes Post 2022 General Election Risk Limiting Audit, Finds No Results Discrepancies

Senator Reed: RI Nets $5.5M Broadband Grants to Upgrade Ocean State’s Network & Provide Affordable, Reliable, High-Speed Internet for All