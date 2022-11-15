What's Up Today: Tuesday, November 15
Newport next Mayor and Vice Chair to be chosen tonight.
Good Morning,
🗳️ Newport’s Council-elect will be meeting this evening at 6 pm in the 2nd Floor Conference Room at Newport City Hall for the purpose of informally electing a Chair and Vice Chair for the 2022-24 Council term. The Caucus will also be considering appointments for City Solicitor, Probate Judge, and Municipal Court Judge. This meeting is open to the public.
🎭 The Tony Award-winning musical Les Misérables returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center for several performances this week. Tickets for the Providence Performing Arts Center engagement November 15 – 20, 2022 are on sale now here.
🎄 Save The Date: Bellevue Gardens will be hosting their inaugural Christmas Tree lighting on Saturday, November 26!
🎄🎄Also not to be missed is Bowen’s Wharf 52nd Annual Tree Lighting at 6 pm on Saturday, December 3.
🎄🎄🎄 The more you now → Christmas trees are a $6 million business in Rhode Island and a significant part of the state’s agricultural industry. Rhode is ranked 29th for states that produce the most Christmas trees. The most common tree varieties in Rhode Island are the balsam fir, Colorado blue spruce, the white fir, and the Douglas fir.
🎸 Acclaimed acoustic blues musician Ryan Lee Crosby brings his unique sound to Charter Books on Thursday at 6pm. Ryan recorded his latest album 'Winter Hill Blues' in Memphis with Bruce Watson of Fat Possum Records. Ryan will be performing with Boston & Newport fiddler and songwriter Ilana Katz Katz. All ages welcome. $10 cover (cash only) at the door. RSVP Now
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 46. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 40. Northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from November 16, 01:00 AM EST until November 16, 01:00 PM EST
Today: N wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: ENE wind 6 to 9 kt increasing to 11 to 14 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Rain, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:34 am | Sunset: 4:25 pm | 9 hours and 51 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:11 am and 12:22 pm | Low tide at 5:06 am & 6:26 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20.7 days, 65% lighting.
Things To Do
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Decision to Leave at 4:30 pm, Triangle of Sadness at 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm
Jamestown: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Little Compton: Town Council at 5 pm, Budget Committee at 6 pm, Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm, Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
Newport: City Council at 6 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Pension Investment Committee at 5 pm, School Committee at 7 pm, Water and Fire District at 7 pm
Tiverton: School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 6:15 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
See the full list of public meetings and the agenda for each meeting here.
Newswire
ABC6: Rhode Island FC is new name for Pawtucket's United Soccer League team
State Council on The Arts: New multi-year arts and culture grant program awarded to 4 individual artists
