🍁 Our conversations with the candidates continues and wraps up this week, here’s what’s on our schedule, watch or listen on What’sUpNewp.

Tuesday, November 1

9:30 am: Emily Tessier, candidate for Middletown Town Council

11 am: Sabina Matos (D), candidate for Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor

12:30 pm: Seth Magaziner (D), candidate for Congressional District 2

3 pm: Charlie Roberts and Tom Welch, co-chair sof the Middletown Public Schools Building Committee

Thursday, November 3

11 am: Lauren Carson (D), candidate for State Representative in District 75 (Newport)

🍁 A reminder for those of you sending in Letters To The Editor, the deadline for them is Friday at 5 pm. You can read all of our recently published letters here.

🍁 Newport and Bristol Counties will celebrate its dynamic food scene during the 16th annual Newport Restaurant Week, which takes place Nov. 4-13. Read More

🍁 WUN’s Ken Abrams recently spoke with Dick Lynn, Executive Director of Newport Live about their upcoming Women’s Voices program at Jamestown Arts Center. Read More

🍁 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz on the World Series - Just My Opinion: World Series Trivia

🍁 WUN’s Jan Brogan on subscriptions and more - The busy life tax

🍁 U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressmen Jim Langevin and David Cicilline yesterday joined state and union officials to celebrate a $82.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s INFRA Grant Program to upgrade the iconic Pell Bridge that connects Newport and Jamestown. Read More

Weather

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: SW wind 6 to 8 kt. Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW 5 to 8 kt in the evening. A slight chance of showers before 7pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:17 am | Sunset: 5:40 pm | 10 hours and 23 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:55 am & 2:25 pm | Low tide at 7:09 am & 9:32 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon, 7 days, 46% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Newport Vineyards: Taproot Trivia Monday from 6 pm to 8 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm, Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm

Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm

Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 3 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 5 pm, Tiverton Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ship Schedule

November 1 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)

November 1 – Ocean Explorer (Capacity: 162 guests)

November 4 – Norwegian Sun

November 7 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

See The Full Schedule

16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13

Comic – Sour Grapes: Beneath Him

What’s Up Interview: Dick Lynn of Newport Live on ‘Women’s Voices’ series coming to Jamestown Arts Center

Letter To The Editor: Why I will vote to reject Question 5 in Newport

House GOP’s possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists

Reed, Whitehouse, Langevin, & Cicilline join State and Union Officials to celebrate $82.5 million federal grant to modernize Pell Bridge

Malcolm Mitchell joins celebration to launch new Cox Innovation Lab at the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County’s North End Clubhouse

Letter To The Editor: Support question 5 for the benefit of both the taxpayers and the students

CCRI Foundation receives nearly $1 million in gifts for Dental Clinic

Letter To The Editor: Please, on behalf of our kids: reject question 5

HealthSource RI’s Open Enrollment Period begins on Nov. 1

JPT and Discover Newport presenting ‘Foodie Film Festival’ beginning Friday, Nov. 4

Liberal Rhode Island could send Republican to US House

What’s Up Newp best Halloween photo contest – Enter to win tickets to Newport Live

Why the US falls behind in passenger train travel

RIPTA’s free “Hop-On Hop-Off” Newport Bus Service ends for the season

Letter To The Editor: Benefits of School Regionalization now

Artist Eileen McCarney Muldoon wins Best in Show for Morning Prayers at the JAC Members’ Show

Just My Opinion: World Series Trivia

