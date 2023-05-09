Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,024 words - approximately a 5-minute read.

⚓ On this day in 1861, the U.S. Naval Academy moved to Newport. It would call Newport home for the duration of the Civil War.

👋 WhatsUpNewp welcomes Dr. Michael Fine, former director of the Rhode Island Department of Health and author, as a regular columnist. Fine joins a team at WhatsUpNewp with strong journalistic and professional credentials, and a dedication to providing our readers, viewers and listeners with quality news and lifestyle coverage. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz introduces you to the What’sUpNewp Crew.

🏠 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 29 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week.

🎵 On tap for this week and weekend → The Ocean Race, Tom Rush, The Lone Bellow, Premier of Shaped By Water, and much more! Get the rundown → What’s Up in Newport: May 8 – 14

📸 WUN’s Jack Casey was on hand for the 38th Aquidneck Island National Police Parade on Sunday. Photo Gallery

⛵ GUYOT environnement – Team Europe has dismasted in the north Atlantic, just over 600 miles east of Newport. The team on board reports all crew are safe and are working to secure the boat.

👉 Discover Newport has released its 2023 Destination Guide highlighting Nine Coastal Communities in Newport and Bristol Counties. The 68-page travel guide features more than 130 vibrant images showcasing the beauty, diversity, and charm of the area. This critical marketing tool includes descriptions of attractions, annual events, things to do, shopping, accommodations, and services available at the Newport Visitor Information Center. It provides information about the RIPTA line #67 that offers free hop-on and off trolley service throughout Newport from May 26 to Oct. 31, 2023, and a three-panel foldout map of the destination. Request a guide here. View the digital guide here.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming E 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SE wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: WNW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.

Sunrise: 5:32 am | Sunset: 7:51 pm | 14 hours & 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:24 am & 11:46 pm | Low tide at 4:42 am & 4:30 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.3 days, 87% lighting.

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Air at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am

