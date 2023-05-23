Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,191 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

🇺🇸 Boots On The Ground for Heroes Memorial returns to Fort Adams State Park this weekend with its moving display. This year, the patriotic display will include over 7,000 boots honoring post-9/11 fallen service members. Hours are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 8 AM - 8 PM, and Monday 8 AM - 6 PM. Admission is free for all attendees. More Details

👉 Miantonomi Park Tour will be open to the public on Memorial Day. Read More

📷 WUN’s Ken Abrams was on stage as Sun Ra Arkestra, and their 98-year-old band leader took the stage at The Met in Pawtucket over the weekend Photo Gallery & Recap

🏘️ WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the 19 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week. Read More

🍷 The Wine Garden returns to The Chanler at Cliff Walk for the season this weekend. Ca' del Bosco Wine Garden is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1pm - 6pm through September 4th.

🍸 Bar 12, Tavern on Broadway’s new cocktail and wine bar concept, officially opens on May 24 at 4 pm.

🎫 Three Days Left to Tour Isaac Bell House! Don’t miss the chance to tour Isaac Bell House with one of the Preservation Society’s expert guides: Remaining dates are May 27, 28 and 29. After that, this amazing house will be closed until next year. A special timed ticket is required, and advance purchase is recommended. Preservation Society members are admitted for free but must make a reservation by contacting our Membership staff at (401) 847-1000, ext. 111. For more information, visit lnkd.in/e9QmeZvz

🗓️ On Tap This Week & Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards, and much more. Get the full rundown - What’s Up in and around Newport: May 22 – 29

What’s Up Today - 5.23.23

☀️ Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:19 am | Sunset: 8:05 pm | 14 hours & 46 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:22 am & 11:38 pm | Low tide at 4:36 am & 4:17 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.3 days, 12% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

Rhode Island Natural History Survey and Mount Hope Farm to present World Turtle Day Film Festival on May 23

The Avett Brothers coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center May 23, 2023

Newport Art Museum will host a panel discussion on Incarceration, Art and Restorative Justice

🎶 Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 2:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

Located on the highest point in Newport, views of Providence and Block Island are common on clear days.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Moniak had two hits, including a home run in the eighth inning, as the Angels won for the fourth time in five games, beating the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Monday night.

Kolek, who grew up in Cumberland and starred on the Cumberland High School basketball team, led Marquette University to a championship victory in the NCAA Big East tournament and was named the conference’s Player of the Year and the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Benzinga broke down state-by-state and year-by-year tax revenue from legalized adult-use cannabis sales since 2014.

Recently retired and seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, pending NFL approval, principal owner Mark Davis told ESPN on Monday.

Blown out in Game 3, facing elimination in Game 4, tasked with engineering the sort of comeback that no team in their league has ever pulled off before.

October 18, 1973 – May 17, 2023

December 05, 1935 – April 30, 2023

June 28, 1961 – May 16, 2023

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

🗞️ Further Reading

ABC6: Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial returns to Fort Adams for Memorial Day weekend

Boston.Com: ‘SNL’ star Kenan Thompson visits Olneyville N.Y. System in Providence

Salve Today: Salve Regina awarded 8 Ph.D, DNP degrees during graduate commencement

URI Today: ‘You are extraordinary.’ URI celebrates Class of 2023 during 137th Commencement

