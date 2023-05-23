What's Up Today: Tuesday, May 23
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Memorial Day
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,191 words - approximately a 6-minute read.
🇺🇸 Boots On The Ground for Heroes Memorial returns to Fort Adams State Park this weekend with its moving display. This year, the patriotic display will include over 7,000 boots honoring post-9/11 fallen service members. Hours are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 8 AM - 8 PM, and Monday 8 AM - 6 PM. Admission is free for all attendees. More Details
👉 Miantonomi Park Tour will be open to the public on Memorial Day. Read More
📷 WUN’s Ken Abrams was on stage as Sun Ra Arkestra, and their 98-year-old band leader took the stage at The Met in Pawtucket over the weekend Photo Gallery & Recap
🏘️ WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the 19 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week. Read More
🍷 The Wine Garden returns to The Chanler at Cliff Walk for the season this weekend. Ca' del Bosco Wine Garden is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1pm - 6pm through September 4th.
🍸 Bar 12, Tavern on Broadway’s new cocktail and wine bar concept, officially opens on May 24 at 4 pm.
🎫 Three Days Left to Tour Isaac Bell House! Don’t miss the chance to tour Isaac Bell House with one of the Preservation Society’s expert guides: Remaining dates are May 27, 28 and 29. After that, this amazing house will be closed until next year. A special timed ticket is required, and advance purchase is recommended. Preservation Society members are admitted for free but must make a reservation by contacting our Membership staff at (401) 847-1000, ext. 111. For more information, visit lnkd.in/e9QmeZvz
🗓️ On Tap This Week & Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards, and much more. Get the full rundown - What’s Up in and around Newport: May 22 – 29
What’s Up Today - 5.23.23
☀️ Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:19 am | Sunset: 8:05 pm | 14 hours & 46 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:22 am & 11:38 pm | Low tide at 4:36 am & 4:17 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.3 days, 12% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
Rhode Island Natural History Survey and Mount Hope Farm to present World Turtle Day Film Festival on May 23
The Avett Brothers coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center May 23, 2023
Newport Art Museum will host a panel discussion on Incarceration, Art and Restorative Justice
5 pm: Zumba at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm: Social Fabric: Incarceration, Art and Restorative Justice at Newport Art Museum
6 pm: Sand Ecotherapy & Chakras at Slim Possible
6:30 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Read More: What’s Up in and around Newport: May 22 – 29
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Jay Parker at 2:30 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission at 5:45 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton School Building Committee at 5 pm, Tiverton Personnel Board at 6 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Memorial Day
Located on the highest point in Newport, views of Providence and Block Island are common on clear days.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Stewart
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Moniak’s homer in 8th inning propels Angels to 2-1 victory over Red Sox
Moniak had two hits, including a home run in the eighth inning, as the Angels won for the fourth time in five games, beating the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Monday night.
Deputy Whip Ackerman welcomes ‘Player of the Year’ Tyler Kolek to State House
Kolek, who grew up in Cumberland and starred on the Cumberland High School basketball team, led Marquette University to a championship victory in the NCAA Big East tournament and was named the conference’s Player of the Year and the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
Cannabis tax boom: States collect a whopping $15.1 billion in revenue since weed legalization
Benzinga broke down state-by-state and year-by-year tax revenue from legalized adult-use cannabis sales since 2014.
Tom Brady to buy stake in Raiders, owner tells ESPN
Recently retired and seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, pending NFL approval, principal owner Mark Davis told ESPN on Monday.
Celtics look to pull off the impossible, as Heat stand on brink of making NBA Finals
Blown out in Game 3, facing elimination in Game 4, tasked with engineering the sort of comeback that no team in their league has ever pulled off before.
Obituary: Pauline “Polly” Mello Oyer
October 18, 1973 – May 17, 2023
Obituary: Elizabeth “Betsy” Dees
December 05, 1935 – April 30, 2023
Obituary: Kathleen Luana Cherenzia
June 28, 1961 – May 16, 2023
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
📈 Popular Stories
Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;
DEM announces acquisition of a 61-acre parcel of forestland near Big Riber Management Area
What Sold: 19 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 15 – 19)
🗞️ Further Reading
ABC6: Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial returns to Fort Adams for Memorial Day weekend
Boston.Com: ‘SNL’ star Kenan Thompson visits Olneyville N.Y. System in Providence
Salve Today: Salve Regina awarded 8 Ph.D, DNP degrees during graduate commencement
URI Today: ‘You are extraordinary.’ URI celebrates Class of 2023 during 137th Commencement
Thanks for reading, have a great Tuesday!
~ Ryan Belmore
Want to help What’sUpNewp grow? Become a supporter.