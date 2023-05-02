What's Up Today: Tuesday, May 2
17 homes change hands in Newport County | Red Sox win | Celtics lose | The Ocean Race Newport Stopover | Sour Grapes | & more...
Today is Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
🏠 The last week of April brought the transfer of 17 homes in Newport County. Tyler Bernadyn has a look at what homes sold in Newport County last week. Read Story
🏀 The 76ers beat the Celtics 119-115 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night. Read More
⚾ Alex Verdugo belted a leadoff homer in the ninth inning against Jordan Romano for his third walk-off hit this season, and the Boston Red Sox beat Toronto 6-5 on Monday night to end a nine-game losing streak to the Blue Jays. Read More
👉 Rhode Island’s economy improved across most key economic measures in Q1 2023, but the rate of economic expansion has slowed, according to the Rhode Island Key Performance Indicators (KPI) Briefing for the first quarter of 2023, released today.
🇮🇪 Mary McAleese, who served as Ireland’s eighth president from 1997 to 2011, will participate in a public conversation covering a wide range of topics when she visits Salve Regina University on May 17. More Info
👟 Registration is now open for the October 15th, 2023, Citizens Pell Bridge Run! The annual event is a 4-mile run, or walk, across the Claiborne Pell Newport Bridge and raises funds for local nonprofits. Get The Details
🎵 The Ocean Race Newport Stopover will offer something for everyone in the way of awe and entertainment during the nine-day stopover, May 13-21, at the Ocean Live Park race village and center of activity at Fort Adams State Park. Awe & Entertainment Planned
🐶 The Potter League invites you to the return of the annual in-person LoveBash for Animals on Saturday, May 6. Read More About The Party
🆕 Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks, an award-winning and record-breaking exhibition that uses beautiful works of art made from simple toy blocks to explore animal endangerment, the balance of ecosystems, and mankind’s relationship with nature, is coming to Green Animals Topiary Garden from May 26 through September 10. Read More
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 pm, then showers likely between 1 pm and 2 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low of around 45. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: S wind 10 to 13 kt becoming SW 13 to 16 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1pm, then showers likely between 1pm and 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 6 to 11 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: S wind 7 to 10 kt. A slight chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:40 am | Sunset: 7:43 pm | 14 hours & 2 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:10 am & 6:34 pm | Low tide at 11:54 am.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.2 days, 86% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
11 am: Winery Tours at Newport Vineyards
5 pm: Zumba at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
🎶 Entertainment
Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Air at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Charter Review Committee at 5 pm, Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm, Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Budget Committee at 6 pm, Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm
Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Planning Board at 12 pm, Tiverton Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
Rhode Island shows strong employment in Q1, but economic expansion has slowed
Rhode Island’s economy improved across most key economic measures in Q1 2023, but the rate of economic expansion has slowed, according to the Rhode Island Key Performance Indicators (KPI) Briefing for the first quarter of 2023, released today.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Cloud
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Verdugo homers for 3rd walk-off hit; Red Sox beat Blue Jays
Alex Verdugo belted a leadoff homer in the ninth inning against Jordan Romano for his third walk-off hit this season, and the Boston Red Sox beat Toronto 6-5 on Monday night to end a nine-game losing streak to the Blue Jays.
Harden scores 45, hits late 3 as 76ers down Celtics 119-115
James Harden was asked for most of this season to be a facilitator for a 76ers team built around big man Joel Embiid.
Spirit of Gallo acquires Fishers Island Lemonade
A trailblazer in the ready-to-drink (RTD) category, Fishers Island Lemonade was one of the first premium craft cocktails to be packaged in a can.
Awe and entertainment planned for The Ocean Race Newport Stopover
Live Music and special events among highlights of nine-day stopover of The Ocean Race
Presidents’ Trophy curse hits record-setting Boston Bruins
The Presidents’ Trophy curse was too strong — even for a team coming off the best regular season in NHL history.
What Sold: A look at the 17 properties that changed hands in Newport County last week
The last week of April brought the transfer of 17 homes in Newport County.
Registration opens for the 12th Annual Citizens Pell Bridge Run
100% of the proceeds from the run/walk benefit local non-profits — applications are open for charitable partners.
Mary McAleese, former president of Ireland, will participate in public conversation at Salve Regina University on May 17
Mary McAleese, who served as Ireland’s eighth president from 1997 to 2011, will participate in a public conversation covering a wide range of topics when she visits Salve Regina University on May 17.
Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO Bricks coming to Green Animals Topiary Garden
A total of 14 sculptures will be exhibited at Green Animals, which is in Portsmouth, R.I. Sean Kenney’s Bonsai Tree will be displayed inside the Welcome Center at The Breakers in Newport.
The Ocean Race: Rounding the corner, with the doldrums ahead
Brazil is in the rear view mirror for the four IMOCA teams racing to Newport, with a benign doldrims ahead…
Potter League’s premiere spring fundraiser – LoveBash for Animals is back on May 6
The LoveBash for Animals will feature a cocktail reception, seated dinner, an exciting silent and live auction, live music and a unique and up-close look at the life-saving programs and services the Potter League provides, and more.
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
Aerosmith will be touring a city near you for the last time to celebrate the rock band’s 50-plus years together.
❤️ Recent Local Obituaries
Diane Andrews
Judith A. Seale
