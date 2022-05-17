Good Morning, today is Tuesday, May 17.

🌊 Newport City Council and Middletown Town Council last night took steps towards regionalizing school districts, both sending language to the Rhode Island General Assembly to authorize a regionalization referendum in November.

In Newport - Newport City Council approves resolution on Regional School District – Ballot Authorization, sends draft legislation to General Assembly

From Middletown - Town of Middletown: Town Council votes to look into an ‘opportunity of a lifetime’ for Middletown Schools

🌊 Scales & Shells is changing hands, but nothing else is changing. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today - Sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind around 9 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from May 17, 07:00 AM EDT until May 17, 07:00 PM EDT

Today - W wind 9 to 13 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Isolated showers after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - WNW wind around 8 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:23 am | Sunset: 8 pm | 14 hours & 33 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:24 am & 9:47 pm | Low tide at 3 am & 2:42 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.8 days, 99% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Hello, Bookstore presented with Charter Books at 2 pm , All The Lonely People presented by AARP Rhode Island at 5 pm

Landing: Jim Devlin at 5 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm

Government

