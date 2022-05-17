What's Up Today: Tuesday, May 17
School District Regionalizations takes next steps in Middletown and Newport
Good Morning, today is Tuesday, May 17.
🌊 Newport City Council and Middletown Town Council last night took steps towards regionalizing school districts, both sending language to the Rhode Island General Assembly to authorize a regionalization referendum in November.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today - Sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind around 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from May 17, 07:00 AM EDT until May 17, 07:00 PM EDT
Today - W wind 9 to 13 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Isolated showers after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - WNW wind around 8 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:23 am | Sunset: 8 pm | 14 hours & 33 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:24 am & 9:47 pm | Low tide at 3 am & 2:42 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.8 days, 99% lighting.
Things To Do
4 pm to 7 pm –Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce 2022 Expo at Wyndham Atlantic Resort 5 pm to 7 pm –All The Lonely People sponsored by AARP Rhode Island at The JPT 6 pm –Floral Arranging with Terry Converse at Blithewold For more events and things to do, visit ourevents calendar .
Entertainment
Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center:Hello, Bookstore presented with Charter Books at 2 pm, All The Lonely People presented by AARP Rhode Island at 5 pm
Landing: Jim Devlin at 5 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm
Government
Discover Newport –Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 3:30 pm Jamestown –Jamestown Affordable Housing at 12 pm,Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm Little Compton –Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 8 pm Middletown –Middletown Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm Newport –Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm Portsmouth –Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm Tiverton –Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm,Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
The Latest from WUN
Newport 7-Day weather forecast
Town of Middletown: Town Council votes to look into an ‘opportunity of a lifetime’ for Middletown Schools
Secret Garden Tour returns June 24 – 26
Story, Bogaerts homer to help Red Sox beat Astros 6-3
Newport City Council approves resolution on Regional School District – Ballot Authorization, sends draft legislation to General Assembly
Best Bob Dylan albums of all time
Would you like to see your work in What’sUpNewp?
What’s Up This Week: May 16 – 22
Workers start union push at Trader Joe’s in Massachusetts
Owners of Scales & Shells retiring, restaurant sold to Nautilus Restaurant LLC/Peregrine Group
Island Moving Company announces 2022 Summer Season
Election 2022: EMILY’s list endorses Gorbea; Foulkes TV ad campaign begins
Gerry Goldstein: Nicknames of brass can display their mettle
House Environment Committee to vote on legislation concerning emergency closure orders of aquaculture activities
RIDOH, DEM Annual Lyme Disease Prevention Campaign urges residents to avoid tick bites when outdoors
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.