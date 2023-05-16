Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,371 words - approximately a 7-minute read.

👉 Many schoolchildren and Mary McAlesse, the eighth president of Ireland, were among the crowds at Ocean Live Park yesterday → Schoolchildren visit Ocean Live Park

🐟 A staple seafood species caught by East Coast fishers for centuries is experiencing overfishing, and regulators have cut catch quotas by more than 80% to prevent the fish’s population from collapse. Read More → A net negative: Haddock, a staple Atlantic fish, is in decline off New England, regulators say

⚾ Cal Raleigh became the first catcher to homer from both sides of the plate at Fenway Park, and George Kirby pitched the Seattle Mariners past the Boston Red Sox 10-1 on Monday night. Read More → Raleigh first catcher to homer from both sides at Fenway as Mariners pound Red Sox 10-1

Speaking of Fenway Park, Rhode Island’s own Charlie Enright, skipper of the 11th Hour Racing Team in The Ocean Race, threw out the first pitch last night.

👏 51 high school students from across Rhode Island were recognized as students of the Young Leader Award by Treasurer Diossa last night. See the list → Treasurer Diossa recognizes local students as Young Leader Award recipients at Rhode Island State House

🏠 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the homes that changed hands in Newport County last week → What Sold: 15 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 8 – 12)

📷 WUN’s Jack Casey captured The Lone Bellow at The JPT on Saturday night → Concert Recap and Photos: Lone Bellow enchanting at Jane Pickens

🍅 The Wednesday farmers market is back tomorrow! Read More → Wednesday farmers market opens on Memorial Boulevard for the season on May 17

What’s Up Today - 5.16.23

☀️ Weather

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: SW wind 9 to 12 kt increasing to 13 to 16 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 8 to 13 kt becoming N after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. A slight chance of showers after 5 am. Patchy fog between 10 pm and 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: N wind 10 to 12 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:25 am | Sunset: 7:58 pm | 14 hours & 33 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:53 am & 6:21 pm | Low tide at 11:35 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.8 days, 15% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

⛵ Ocean Live Park Newport

Here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone - BankNewport - Open

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Thumb Yachting Demo/ Regatta

12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)

All Day Audrain Classic Car Exhibition

7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes

Tonight in Newport: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. The Ocean Race Q&A + Sip and Shop at Team One Newport

🎶 Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Chevalier at 4:30 pm, Exhibition on Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 7:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor's Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm

Jamestown: Jamestown Town Charter Review Committee at 5 pm

Middletown: Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm

Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 5:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

