🌊 The Sailing Museum opens today! You can reserve tickets for your visit here. Read more here - The Sailing Museum opens in Newport

🌊 WUN’s Frank O’Donnell reflects on Gamm Theatre’s need to pause its performances - Frank O’Donnell: Gamm Theatre pauses performances of ‘Midsummer’… an actor’s perspective

🌊 Plant Sale - Green Animals Topiary Garden will host its annual plant sale May 16 - 21. Newport In Bloom will host its annual plant sale on May 22.

🌊 Heads Up: Multiple statewide and local emergency units will be participating in a marine exercise at Whale Rock in Narragansett on Thursday from 8:45 am to 11 am.

🌊 Next Cruise Ships: Silver Wind (Capacity: 294 passengers, 208 crew) is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday. Celebrity Summit (Capacity: 2,450 passengers, 999 crew) is scheduled to arrive on Saturday. Full Cruise Ship Schedule

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 14 to 17 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until May 10, 08:00 PM EDT

Today - NNE wind 18 to 20 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNE wind around 13 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:30 am | Sunset: 7:52 pm | 14 hours & 21 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:10 am & 3:53 pm | Low tide at 9:46 am & 9:58 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8.4 days, 60% lighting.

Things To Do

1 pm – Story and Stroll at Norman Bird Sanctuary

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Everything Everywhere All At Once at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm

The Latest from WUN

Weather: Forecast for Tuesday, May 10

Comic – Sour Grapes: Wordle

Horford, Tatum help Celtics even series with 116-108 victory

Green Animals Topiary Garden to host plant sale

Employee compensation grew 5.6 percent over the last year

Westerly to conduct Mosquito Larvicide spraying this week

Frank O’Donnell: Gamm Theatre pauses performances of ‘Midsummer’… an actor’s perspective

URI establishes scholarship program for Indigenous students ￼

Newport In Bloom’s Plant Sale returns on May 22

Blood Emergency declared in Rhode Island and Connecticut

Haul of Atlantic cod, once abundant, reaches new low

What’s Up This Week: May 9 – 15

What’s Up Interview: Legendary artist and producer Peter Asher on The Beatles, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt and more

2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – Bendigo Fletcher will perform on July 24

What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 2 – 6)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions names Brent Mahana its new Vice President of Business Development – Ports & Logistics

Local Obituaries

