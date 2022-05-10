Good Morning,
Today is Tuesday, May 10.
🌊 The Sailing Museum opens today! You can reserve tickets for your visit here. Read more here - The Sailing Museum opens in Newport
🌊 WUN’s Frank O’Donnell reflects on Gamm Theatre’s need to pause its performances - Frank O’Donnell: Gamm Theatre pauses performances of ‘Midsummer’… an actor’s perspective
🌊 Plant Sale - Green Animals Topiary Garden will host its annual plant sale May 16 - 21. Newport In Bloom will host its annual plant sale on May 22.
🌊 Heads Up: Multiple statewide and local emergency units will be participating in a marine exercise at Whale Rock in Narragansett on Thursday from 8:45 am to 11 am.
🌊 Next Cruise Ships: Silver Wind (Capacity: 294 passengers, 208 crew) is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday. Celebrity Summit (Capacity: 2,450 passengers, 999 crew) is scheduled to arrive on Saturday. Full Cruise Ship Schedule
🌊 Two new features on What’sUpNewp.
Over the years, our “Now Hiring” weekly column has gained in popularity. Those businesses hiring can now use this Google Form to submit job opportunities. It’s free to do so.
We’re interested in helping to promote the yard sales/garage sales that are happening out there. If you are hosting a yard sale/garage sale, you can now use this Google Form to submit it to us. It’s free to do so.
While we’re on the submitting topic, a reminder - you can always submit events for free to our event calendar as well.
~ Ryan
What’sUpNewp runs on reader support. If you appreciate what we do, support what we do.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 14 to 17 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - NNE wind 18 to 20 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NNE wind around 13 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:30 am | Sunset: 7:52 pm | 14 hours & 21 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:10 am & 3:53 pm | Low tide at 9:46 am & 9:58 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 8.4 days, 60% lighting.
Things To Do
1 pm – Story and Stroll at Norman Bird Sanctuary
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Everything Everywhere All At Once at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm
Government
Jamestown – Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 9:30 am
Little Compton – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm
Middletown – Middletown Technical Review Committee at 11 am, Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
Newport – Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton – Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review at 4:15 pm, Tiverton School Building Committee at 4:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 6:15 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 6:30 pm, Dunn’s Corners Fire District at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7pm
The Latest from WUN
Weather: Forecast for Tuesday, May 10
Horford, Tatum help Celtics even series with 116-108 victory
Green Animals Topiary Garden to host plant sale
Employee compensation grew 5.6 percent over the last year
Westerly to conduct Mosquito Larvicide spraying this week
Frank O’Donnell: Gamm Theatre pauses performances of ‘Midsummer’… an actor’s perspective
URI establishes scholarship program for Indigenous students ￼
Newport In Bloom’s Plant Sale returns on May 22
Blood Emergency declared in Rhode Island and Connecticut
Haul of Atlantic cod, once abundant, reaches new low
What’s Up This Week: May 9 – 15
What’s Up Interview: Legendary artist and producer Peter Asher on The Beatles, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt and more
2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – Bendigo Fletcher will perform on July 24
What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 2 – 6)
Pangaea Logistics Solutions names Brent Mahana its new Vice President of Business Development – Ports & Logistics
Local Obituaries
Further Reading
WPRI - RI tax revenue expected to surge by $580 million
WJAR - Sens. Reed, Whitehouse push insulin co-pay cost cap bill
We’ll See You Out There
Check out the wind conditions on the Harbor in this Instagram video.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.