Today is Tuesday, March 28.

📺 Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, joins What’sUpNewp at 11:30 am on Tuesday, March 28, for a virtual live video conversation.

During the conversation, we’ll chat with Heather about all that’s happening and new at the MLK Center, including an update on their big renovation, what services they are providing, who they can help/are helping, and what support they need from the community. Watch live or anytime afterward here. Have a question for Heather about the MLK Center? Leave it in the comments.

🏠 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn looks at what homes changed hands last week in Newport County → What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 19 – 25).

🏃‍♀️ On Tap For This Week: Newport Daffodil Days, Newport Night Run, Soak Up The Sun Spring Fundraiser Party, and more. Get the full rundown → What’s Up This Week: March 27 – April 2.

🎵 Goose is the latest Newport Folk Festival announcement. Keep an eye on the 2023 lineup here → 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements.

👉 Newport City Council will host a special meeting at 5 pm on Wednesday to discuss a communication from the City Manager - Action Item #6138/23 – RE: Award of Bid # 23-032 – Road Improvement Program 2023 (w/accompanying resolution)- continued from March 22, 2023. At 5:30 pm, City Council will host a workshop in the Council Chambers on the Transportation Master Plan.

🚧 Reminder: On Thursday night, RIDOT will open a new intersection at the Pell Bridge Ramps Project that will reconnect two sections of JT Connell Highway that were bisected more than 50 years ago with the construction of the original ramp system. The new intersection is where JT Connell Highway meets the JT Connell Connector Road, which opened last year.

The new intersection will offer a more direct connection between Downtown Newport and the city’s North End, according to RIDOT. Read More

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: A chance of rain before 10 am, then rain likely with areas of drizzle between 10 am and 1 pm, then showers likely with areas of drizzle after 1 pm. Patchy fog after 1 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 45. North wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 11 pm. Patchy fog before 7 pm. Otherwise, it will become cloudy, then gradually become partly cloudy, with a low of around 34. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind around 6 kt, becoming NNW in the afternoon. Rain is likely before 2 pm, then areas of drizzle between 2 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of rain after 4 pm. Patchy fog after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N around 6 kt after midnight. A slight chance of showers before 11 pm. Patchy fog before 7 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:34 am | Sunset: 7:05 pm | 12 hours and 30 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:33 am & 2:01 pm | Low tide at 7:14 am & 6:47 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.5 days, 40% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Close at 4:30 pm, Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lodger with live score by Jeff Rapsis at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

We published 23 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com; here’s a look at the latest;

Tiverton Public Library to hold Earth Day Garden Expo

Free Family Activities, Seeds, Soil Testing, and Expert Advice in Time for Planting Season

Comic – Sour Grapes: Adulting

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

States with the largest job increases over the last 20 years

Continue reading to see how states stack up regarding job increases over the last two decades.

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director of the MLK Center

Coming up on Tuesday, March 28, at 11:30 am.

What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 19 – 25)

Here’s a look at what homes changed hands last week in Newport County.

2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements

The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.

What’s Up This Week: March 27 – April 2

Newport Daffodil Days, Newport Night Run, Soak Up The Sun Spring Fundraiser Party, and more.

Catch Up On All The Latest Headlines

We’ll See You Out There

What'sUpNewp ~ Your local, independent source for What's Up in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond, since 2012.

