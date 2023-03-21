Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, March 21. Today’s newsletter is 982 words - a 5-minute read.

The Spring Equinox arrived at 5:24 pm yesterday - Happy 1st Day of Spring!

🏀 Certainly, the news that Ed Cooley is leaving Providence to become the next head men’s basketball coach at Georgetown fired up a lot of fans yesterday. All drama aside, Coach Cooley really brought a lot of hope and fun to everything he touched in Rhode Island as coach of the Friars, and you have to at least salute him for that! 🙏

😮 Speaking of Georgetown, perhaps Coach Cooley can keep his Rhode Island connections going with his next real estate transaction. Jackie Kennedy Onassis' former mansion in Georgetown recently hit the market for $26.5 million.

🗳️ State Senator Sandra Cano, who represents Pawtucket, announced yesterday that she is running for Rhode Island’s First Congressional seat.

🏠 ICYMI: WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn looks at the 14 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week.

🎭 Today, the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical HADESTOWN opens at the Providence Performing Arts Center. We spoke to Nigerian-American actor, musician, and writer Chibueze Ihuoma who sings and plays the part of Orpheus, to learn more about the touring production. Read The Interview

📚 National Jewish Book Award Finalist Jennifer Rosner joins Charter Books this evening at 6 pm at the Touro Synagogue to present her new novel Once We Were Home. More About The Event

📺 The Little Compton Historical Society invites the community to participate in an online lecture and discussion this evening, exploring what is currently known about the history of the Sakonnet People. Read More

🎵 Newport Classical Music Festival will announce its summer 2023 programming and schedule this morning. We’ll have all the details on WhatsUpNewp.com.

🎶 Speaking of music festivals, Newport Jazz Festival will announce its 2023 lineup, and 3-day tickets will go on sale at 1 pm on Wednesday.

🦞 With the arrival of spring, the Newport Lobster Shack now has expanded hours. Their kitchen is now open Friday-Sunday, 11 am-5 pm. Live Market 10 am-5 pm.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:46 am | Sunset: 6:58 pm | 12 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:17 am & 8:39 pm | Low tide at 1:46 am & 2:03 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.8 days, 1% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Close at 4:30 pm, Emily with post-screening Q&A at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

We’ll See You Out There

Dar Williams live at The JPT, Aquidneck 10K, Mark Erelli concert, Easter Bunny visits Shops at Long Wharf, Dancing at 40 Steps, and more!

