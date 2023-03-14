Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, March 14. Today’s newsletter is 917 words - approximately a 5-minute read.

🧄 After operating for over twelve years in Middletown and almost ninety years on Aquidneck Island, Sig’s Place will close permanently on April 1, 2023. The good news, Middletown won’t have to wait long for a new restaurant to take its place. Read More → Sig’s Place says goodbye, The Roasted Clove says hello

❄️ We have a rolling list of snow-related cancellations, delays, and parking bans here → List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

🏘️ WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with his weekly look at what homes changed hands last week → What Sold: 5 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 6- 10)

⚓ The Travel with a look at 9 Things To Do In Newport: Complete Guide To The Timeless Charm Of The Seaside City

🦞 After a winter break, Benjamin’s Raw Bar reopened on Monday.

📷 The pride is unmistakable as Mohamed Ahmed, an electrical engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, lays out a series of pictures on the table in front of him. It’s late November 2022 and cold rain drops dot the window next to him, but Ahmed is beaming as he points at each Polaroid. The images are waypoints in a life well lived. NUWC with the story.

“Domino is a gentle giant who’ll make a great running buddy, jogging partner or fetching friend for an active adopter”

After operating for over twelve years in Middletown and almost ninety years on Aquidneck Island, Sig’s Place will close permanently on April 1, 2023. The good news, Middletown won’t have to wait long for a new restaurant to take its place.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Rain before 1 pm, then snow. Temperature falling to around 35 by 5 pm. Breezy, with an east wind of 16 to 23 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight: Snow, mainly before 11 pm. Low around 34. Breezy, with a northwest wind of 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Gale Warning until March 15, 02:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: ENE wind 14 to 19 kt, becoming WNW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 kt. Rain before 1 pm, then snow. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NW wind 19 to 22 kt, decreasing to 15 to 18 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 kt. Snow, mainly before 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 6:50 pm | 11 hours and 51 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:10 am & 1:42 pm | Low tide at 6:44 am & 6:41pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.1 days, 61% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Everything Everywhere All At Once at 4:30 pm, Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

🏛️ City & Government