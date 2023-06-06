Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Here’s the latest;

🍓 Early June kicks off the strawberry picking season in and around Rhode Island. Ken Abrams has six picks for the best strawberry picking in The Ocean State.

📰 Journalists at two dozen local newspapers across the U.S. walked off the job Monday to demand an end to painful cost-cutting measures and a change of leadership at Gannett, the country’s biggest newspaper chain. Gannett owns the Newport Daily News, the Providence Journal, and more than 200 other daily U.S. newspapers.

🏠 Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the 25 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week.

👉 Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to launch his bid for the Republican nomination for president at a town hall up the road in New Hampshire this evening. Christie will enter a growing primary field that already includes Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Former Vice President Mike Pence will be formally launching his own campaign in Iowa on Wednesday.

👻 Hocus Pocus 3 is currently in the works, according to Disney. The Boston Globes looks at whether filming could return to New England.

⚾ The Newport Gulls kick off their 2023 season today on the road versus the Mystic Schooners. The Gulls will host their first home game of the season tomorrow night at 6:35 pm when the Bristol Blues come to Newport.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Air Quality Alert

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Patchy smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9 pm. Patchy smoke before 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

⛵ Marine Forecast

Today: WNW wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming WSW in the afternoon. Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Patchy smoke. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 6 to 8 kt, becoming NW in the evening. Isolated showers before 9 pm. Patchy smoke before 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: WNW wind around 9 kt. Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 56°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:16 pm | 15 hours & 4 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:16 am & 10:39 pm | Low tide at 3:52 am & 3:33 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.9 days, 95% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

The JPT Film & Event Center: Somewhere In Queens at 4:30 pm, Exhibition On Screen: Vermer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 7:30 pm

Landing: Dezi Garcia at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

Hosting or planning an event? Be sure to add it to our free events calendar so we can let the world know about it!

Are you a musician or a venue that hosts live music and/or entertainment? Help us continue to publish the most comprehensive and correct entertainment guide around by emailing your listings to ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm

Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 4 pm, Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm, Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm

Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7:30 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

📈 Popular Stories

We published 17 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday. Here’s what grabbed the most attention on our website yesterday.

🆕 The Latest

Berries are ripe and ready for picking

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to launch his bid for the Republican nomination for president at a town hall in New Hampshire on Tuesday evening.

Shane McClanahan pitched six innings of five-hit ball to earn his major league-leading ninth win and the Tampa Bay Rays eventually found a wall the Red Sox couldn’t leap above to beat Boston 4-1 on Monday.

Gannett owns the Newport Daily News, the Providence Journal, and more than 200 other daily U.S. newspapers with print editions.

While just four boats are expected to race in this edition of North America’s oldest annual regatta, they pack quite a punch on the scale, coming in at somewhere around 30 to 35 tons apiece.

The bar from the television series “Cheers” sold for $675,000 at auction over the weekend, garnering the highest bid among the nearly 1,000 props, costumes and sets from classic TV shows offered up from a collection amassed by one man over more than three decades.

🙏 Recent Local Obituaries

September 21, 1935 – June 03, 2023

October 11, 1934 – May 27, 2023

🗞️ Further Reading

Portsmouth’s Morgan Casey is state’s high jump champion (East Bay Times)

Softball wins All-CCC Coach of the Year, Team Sportsmanship Award (Salve Today)

‘Now Is the Time’ for Offshore Wind, U.S. Energy Official Says; R.I. on Leading Edge (ecoRI News)