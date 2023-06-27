Tuesday, June 27.

⛵ Did you know that the first solo circumnavigation of the globe was completed in Newport, Rhode Island? Captain Joshua Slocum, a native of Novia Scotia, completed the feat on this day in 1898.

👉 Dark Shadows, an American Gothic soap opera, premiered on ABC on this day in 1966. Throughout the show’s run from 1966 – 1971, The Collinwood stand-in mansion used for the TV series was Newport’s Seaview Terrace, also known as the Carey Mansion.

🏘️ WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the 16 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week.

🎵 This story has been updated with the music on The Lawn and Middletown’s Monday Night Beach Concert Series - Free outdoor concerts and film screenings to savor this summer in Newport County

⚾ On Monday, the Newport Gulls defeated the Vermont Mountaineers 5 to 2 thanks to Rhode Island’s own Billy Butler’s three-run home run. The Newport Gulls improved to 13-3, while Mountaineers fell to 11-4-1.

📺 Monday was the last day of the 2022-2023 school year for students in Newport Public Schools. Newport Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 1 pm today to review the past year and discuss the challenges ahead. What questions do you have for the Superintendent? Please leave them in the comments.

🗳️ Speaking of conversations, What’sUpNewp will soon be hosting discussions with every Congressional District 1 candidate.

With 15+ candidates who have come forward announcing their intent to run for the seat, we’ve waited to host these conversations after a few important deadlines (declaration period on June 29 - 30, deadline for candidates to submit nomination papers on July 14, and ballot placement lottery on July 19) to make sure we’re not wasting your time (or our time) hosting 30-minute conversations with candidates who may not actually be on the primary ballot in September or general election ballot in November.

We’ve invited every candidate to schedule an interview, and so far we have Sandra Cano scheduled for July 20 at 12 pm, Sabina Matos for July 20 at 1 pm, and Aaron Regunberg on July 26 at 12 pm. More info and interviews to be announced.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 4pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind around 11 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:35 am & 3:15 pm | Low tide at 8:28 am & 9:38 pm

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8 days, 57% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

The JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Dan Decristofaro at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am & 6 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

Local Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

We published 19 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday; here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Recent Local Obituaries

