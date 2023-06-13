Tuesday, June 13, 2023

💰 Newport’s new tax structure to encourage owner-occupied housing has cleared its final hurdle with yesterday's Rhode Island General Assembly passage of legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and Sen. Dawn Euer. The bill now goes to Governor Dan McKee for consideration.

🏘️ A bill sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer and Rep. Leonela Felix that would help homeowners facing foreclosure has passed the House and Senate and heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.

🌧️ Last night’s Newport Gulls versus Mystic Schooners game at Cardines Field was postponed after two innings due to rain.

⚾ Nick Pivetta walked Randal Grichuk to force in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, first baseman Triston Casas booted a potential inning-ending grounder and the Colorado Rockies beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Monday night in a matchup of last-place teams.

🍓 Trinity Chruch’s Strawberry Fest returns on Saturday with strawberries by the carton, homemade strawberry shortcake, fresh-squeezed lemonade, live music, and more!

👉 On Tap This Week & Weekend: Strawberry Fest, Ricki Lee Jones, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Father’s Day Clambake, and much more. A full roundup of events, live music, and entertainment can be found here - What’s Up in Newport: June 12 – 18.

⚓ Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday in the Newport City Hall Council Chambers. Here’s what’s on the agenda.

📺 Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join us on Thursday at 2 pm for a live virtual video interview where we will discuss actions taken during Wednesday’s meeting and much more.

❓ What questions do you have for the Mayor or about what’s happening in the city? Comment below and watch live on WhatsUpNewp.com on Thursday at 2 pm.

Leave a comment

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 am. Patchy fog before 1 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Patchy fog between midnight and 3 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming SSW in the afternoon. A chance of showers, mainly before 8 am. Patchy fog before 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 8 kt. Patchy fog between midnight and 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours & 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:27 am & 5:04 pm | Low tide at 10:18 am & 11:47 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.5 days, 26% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

The JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Ruby Mac at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

Local Government

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

The legislation (2023-S 1092, 2023-H 6356), which is specific to only Newport, provides the required state authorization of the two-tier residential tax rate that the city has hoped to establish.

Strawberry Fest, Ricki Lee Jones, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Father’s Day Clambake, and much more.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

The game was rain delayed for 1 hour, 29 minutes after Colorado scored twice in the top of the 10th, giving the Rockies a similar victory to a day earlier.

Family fun-filled event returns to Trinity Church.

A bill sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer and Rep. Leonela Felix that would help homeowners facing foreclosure has passed the House and Senate and heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.

A bill that would allow some 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections is heading to the governor’s desk.

No one was injured Monday when a trolley operated by the Boston transit agency derailed with about 30 passengers on board, the agency said.

Here’s what’s on tap for the weather this week and weekend.

The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Popular Stories on WhatsUpNewp.com

We published six stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday. Here’s what grabbed the most attention on our website;

Recent Local Obituaries

May 02, 1924 – June 09, 2023

November 24, 1931 – June 10, 2023

Further Reading

Offshore Sailing Completes Annapolis to Newport Race, 169th Annual New York Yacht Club Regatta (Navy Sports)

Opponents Say Bills Giving R.I. Energy Power to Trim Trees an ‘Overreach’ (ecoRI News)

SouthCoast Wind backs away from Mass. power agreement (WPRI)

Mass. wind farm needs R.I. regulators’ approval. But is SouthCoast Wind Farm an impossible choice? (RI Current)

R.I. offshore wind proponents optimistic despite SouthCoast financing troubles (PBN)

Rhode Island Commerce Awards Gridwealth $225,000 in Grants to Develop 3 R.I. Solar Projects (Gridwealth)

Nine students named to All-CCC teams in men's, women's lacrosse (Salve Today)

Portsmouth man charged with 6th-degree arson (East Bay Times)