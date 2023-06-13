What's Up Today: Tuesday, June 13
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
💰 Newport’s new tax structure to encourage owner-occupied housing has cleared its final hurdle with yesterday's Rhode Island General Assembly passage of legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and Sen. Dawn Euer. The bill now goes to Governor Dan McKee for consideration.
🏘️ A bill sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer and Rep. Leonela Felix that would help homeowners facing foreclosure has passed the House and Senate and heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.
🌧️ Last night’s Newport Gulls versus Mystic Schooners game at Cardines Field was postponed after two innings due to rain.
⚾ Nick Pivetta walked Randal Grichuk to force in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, first baseman Triston Casas booted a potential inning-ending grounder and the Colorado Rockies beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Monday night in a matchup of last-place teams.
🍓 Trinity Chruch’s Strawberry Fest returns on Saturday with strawberries by the carton, homemade strawberry shortcake, fresh-squeezed lemonade, live music, and more!
👉 On Tap This Week & Weekend: Strawberry Fest, Ricki Lee Jones, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Father’s Day Clambake, and much more. A full roundup of events, live music, and entertainment can be found here - What’s Up in Newport: June 12 – 18.
⚓ Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday in the Newport City Hall Council Chambers. Here’s what’s on the agenda.
📺 Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join us on Thursday at 2 pm for a live virtual video interview where we will discuss actions taken during Wednesday’s meeting and much more.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 am. Patchy fog before 1 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Patchy fog between midnight and 3 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: S wind 5 to 9 kt, becoming SSW in the afternoon. A chance of showers, mainly before 8 am. Patchy fog before 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 5 to 8 kt. Patchy fog between midnight and 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:20 pm | 15 hours & 9 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:27 am & 5:04 pm | Low tide at 10:18 am & 11:47 pm
Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.5 days, 26% lighting.
Things To Do
2023 U.S. Pro Singles/Schochet Cup at National Tennis Club
Happening This Week: What’s Up in Newport: June 12 – 18
Live Music & Entertainment
The JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Ruby Mac at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Library Board at 5 pm, Town Charter Review Committee at 5 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
Newport: School Committee at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: School Building Committee at 5 pm, Personnel Board at 6 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Rhode Island General Assembly approves bill to provide tax relief to year-round Newport residents
The legislation (2023-S 1092, 2023-H 6356), which is specific to only Newport, provides the required state authorization of the two-tier residential tax rate that the city has hoped to establish.
What’s Up in Newport: June 12 – 18
Strawberry Fest, Ricki Lee Jones, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Father’s Day Clambake, and much more.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Patience
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Rockies beat sloppy Red Sox 4-3 in 10 after rain delay
The game was rain delayed for 1 hour, 29 minutes after Colorado scored twice in the top of the 10th, giving the Rockies a similar victory to a day earlier.
Strawberry Fest returns to Trinity Church on June 17
Family fun-filled event returns to Trinity Church.
Rhode Island General Assembly passes bill sponsored by Sen. Euer that extends foreclosure protections
A bill sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer and Rep. Leonela Felix that would help homeowners facing foreclosure has passed the House and Senate and heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.
Boylan/Lawson bill to allow 17-year-olds to vote in primaries passes General Assembly
A bill that would allow some 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections is heading to the governor’s desk.
No one hurt when Boston transit trolley derails with about 30 on board
No one was injured Monday when a trolley operated by the Boston transit agency derailed with about 30 passengers on board, the agency said.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for the weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
Priscilla Gilliard
May 02, 1924 – June 09, 2023
Florence Vivian Corr
November 24, 1931 – June 10, 2023
