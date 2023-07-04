Happy 4th of July/Independence Day!

🎆 With rain and thunderstorms possible, City of Newport officials postponed its fireworks display to its scheduled rain date of July 5th at 9:15 p.m.

🇺🇸 The Rhode Island Society Sons of The Revolution are still scheduled to host Newport’s Independence Day Celebration today in Washington Square. Scheduled Events

⚓ Join The Clarke Cooke House today at 3:30 pm for their annual sing-along and festivities on Bannisters Wharf.

July 4th singe-along and festivities will take place at The Clarke Cooke House at 3:30 pm today. Photo Credit: The Clarke Cooke House/photo from the past (they no longer use balloons)

⚾ The Newport Gulls and the Bethesda Big Train of the Cal Ripken League are scheduled to play an exhibition game today at Cardines Field with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm.

🏘️ WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the 37 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light south wind becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 11 pm. Patchy fog between 10 pm and midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around six mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts are less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 11 pm. Patchy fog between 10 pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:16 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 5 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:07 am & 9:32 pm | Low tide at 2:52 am & 2:31 pm

Moon: Full Moon. 15.4 days, 100% lighting.

Things To Do

Due to the weather, check in with event organizers/venues before heading out to any event on our things to do list.

Live Music & Entertainment

The JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jimmy & Matt at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

For more events and listings, visit What’s Up in Newport: June 26 – July 4

On WhatsUpNewp.com

