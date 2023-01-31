Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, January 31. Today is National Hot chocolate Day, Grammy Awards Day, Eat Brussel Sprouts Day, and International Zebra Day!

☃️ After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th edition from February 17-26, 2023. Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation today at 12 pm. Watch live or anytime afterward

⛵ The Ocean Race fleet is expected to arrive in Newport on or around May 10-12, 2023, following an approximately 17-day trek from Itajai, Brazil. The Ocean Race Newport Stopover Race Village is scheduled to ve open from May 13 -21, 2023 at Fort Adams State Park in Newport. Brad Read, Executive Director of Sail Newport, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation on Tuesday, January 31 at 9:30 am to share the latest details on The Ocean Race Newport Stopover. Watch live or anytime afterward.

🏛️ The Cliff Walk Commission will meet today at 4:30 pm, here’s what’s on the agenda.

🛶 The Newport Harbormaster’s Office has announced that they will be accepting applications for dinghy and kayak rack spaces at King Park and Willow Street dinghy racks starting February 1st and ending on February 28th. The spaces will be filled through a lottery system, with a drawing taking place on March 10th at 9 a.m. at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office. Read More

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: NNW wind 7 to 9 kt. A chance of rain before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNE wind around 8 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: N wind 5 to 7 kt becoming WNW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 4:59 pm

High tide at 3:47 am & 4:09 pm | Low tide at 10:39 am & 9:24 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.6 days, 73% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

5 pm to 7 pm: Cocktails with the Captain at Oliver Hazard Perry

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

🎶 Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

We published 21 stories on What'sUpNewp yesterday. Here's a look at all of the latest headlines since our last newsletter;

Rhode Island’s Economic Growth stalls in Q4, continues to lag region and nation

Rhode Island’s economy continues to lag the New England region and the United States in several indicators of economic growth according to the Rhode Island Key Performance Indicators (KPI) Briefing for the fourth quarter of 2022, released today.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Comic: Sour Grapes – Spot

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dave Rosenberg, Newport Winter Festival

Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation at 12 pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Brad Read, Sail Newport and The Ocean Race Newport Stopover

Brad Read, Executive Director of Sail Newport, will join What’sUpNewp on January 31 at 9:30 am to share all of the latest details on The Ocean Race’s only North American stopover.

Marlins acquire reliever Matt Barnes in trade with Red Sox

The Miami Marlins acquired reliever Matt Barnes in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Joe Mazzulla, Celtics staff will coach at NBA All-Star Game

Joe Mazzulla started the season as an assistant coach. He then became interim head coach of the Boston Celtics, in a most unexpected way.

Rhode Island Blood Center applauds updated FDA guidance that moves towards gender-inclusive, individual blood donor screening

Draft guidance marks first step in process towards official change in donor eligibility

Newport City Council to hold interviews for boards and commissions

Applicants vie for Appointments to Newport Boards and Commissions

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

Elizabeth ‘Tippy’ Hussey

📈 Monday’s Most-Read

Here's what What'sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most on Monday;

📖 Further Reading

East Bay: Two offshore wind forums scheduled in Portsmouth

ecoRI: CRMC Gets New Deputy Director After Repeated Delays

URI Today: Proximity to electric vehicle charging stations positively impacts home values

✌️We’ll See You Out There

Coming up on WUN-ON-ONE, our live virtual interview series;

Watch the interviews live as they happen, or anytime afterward, on our website.

Thanks for waking up with What'sUpNewp.

- Ryan