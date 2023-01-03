Good Morning! Today's newsletter is 1,126 words — a wicked good 6-minute read.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and General Officers will be sworn into office today. Governor McKee’s inauguration will take place at 12 pm at the Rhode Island Convention Center. At 6 pm, Governor McKee will host an inaugural celebration at the Convention Center.

🏛️ Jamestown Town Council will host its first meeting of the new year, here’s a look at what’s on the agenda → Preview: Jamestown Town Council to discuss budget and committee vacancies at Jan. 3 meeting

🚔 Middletown Town Council also will be at work this evening → Middletown Town Council to discuss intersection improvement study, purchase of police cruisers, and more at Jan. 3 meeting

💰 Reminder: Newport taxpayers can file an application anytime between January 1, 2023 and March 15, 2023 for an owner-occupied residential tax rate, which may reduce the amount you pay in real estate taxes on an annual basis. If you're interested in learning more about the City's new Two-Tier Residential Tax Rate, click here or contact the Tax Assessor's Office directly at (401) 845-5365.

🚲 Tyson Bottenus, a board member for Bike Newport, writes for ecoRI News on how Bicycling Can Be Year-Round Mode of Transportation with Some Adjustments

🐶 Meet your new best friend, Herro– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

Herro is here to save the day, and your heart! Herro is an absolutely lovely dog that may be a little shy upon first meeting. With some tasty treats, he’ll warm up in no time. Herro is super sweet and loving to his favorite people.

☀️ Weather

Today: A chance of rain before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 11 am and noon, then rain after noon. Areas of fog after 11 am. High near 50. Calm wind becoming southeast at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight: Rain likely before midnight, then areas of drizzle with a chance of showers between midnight and 2 am, then a chance of showers after 2 am. Areas of fog before 2 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 47. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly between 2 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of rain after 5 pm. Areas of fog after 5 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. West wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow Night: Rain. Areas of fog before 9 pm. Low around 43. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE around 6 kt in the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow before noon, then rain. Areas of fog after 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming WSW after midnight. Rain is likely, mainly before 2 am. Areas of fog before 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers, mainly after 3 pm. Areas of fog after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow Night: NE wind 5 to 10 kt. Rain. Areas of fog before 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:27 pm | 9 hours and 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:10 am & 5:29 pm | Low tide at 11:37 am & 10:35 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.2 days, 86% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

🎶 Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Fabelmans at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Town Council at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 6 pm

Little Compton: Planning Board at 7 pm

Middletown: Planning Board at 3:15 pm, Town Council at 6 pm, Town Council at 6:30 pm

Newport: Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm

Tiverton: School Building Committee at 5 pm, School Committee at 7 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

