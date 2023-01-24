Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, January 24

🌎 Legislators on Rhode Island’s South Coast are focusing on climate change, shoreline access, funding for education, and veterans, among issues they hope to address during this legislative session. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more → South County legislators focused on environment, school funding, veterans

🎭 “Brilliant. I can’t think of a better way to describe “Faith Healer,” currently on stage at the Gamm Theatre in Warwick. Simple brilliance all around”. WUN’s Frank O’Donnell with a review → Review: ‘Faith Healer’ at Gamm Theatre is brilliant

🏘️ Newport County saw a flurry of activity in the housing market last week, with 9 single-family homes and one condominium being sold. The most expensive sale of the week was 34 Emerson Road in Jamestown, which sold for $4,795,000. This 5-bedroom, 4.1-bathroom single-family home has 3,675 square feet of living space. This property was originally listed for $4,795,000. Read More → $4.795 million sale of Jamestown home among 9 real estate transactions across Newport County last week

34 Emerson Road, Jamestown. Photo courtesy of Rhode Island Statewide MLS

🌊 The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Gale Watch for Narragansett Bay and Boston Harbor, beginning Wednesday evening and lasting through Friday morning. Read More

💰 Yesterday was the first day of the 2023 tax filing season. Senator Jack Reed is highlighting a number of free resources available to help Rhode Islanders file with the IRS and take advantage of available tax credits to save money this year. Read More

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tomorrow: A chance of rain and snow before 4 pm, then a chance of snow between 4 pm and 5 pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until January 24, 07:00 AM EST

Gale Watch in effect from January 25, 07:00 PM EST until January 27, 07:00 AM EST

Today: W wind around 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 8 to 11 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming ESE 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow before 4 pm, then a chance of snow between 4 pm and 5 pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:03 am | Sunset: 4:50 pm

High tide at 9:34 am & 10:01 pm | Low tide at 2:47 am & 3:28 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.5 days, 7% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

12 pm to 1 pm: Lunch and Learn at Oliver Hazard Perry

6 pm to 8 pm: Wellness + Wine at Newport Vineyards

6 pm: Mario Kart 8 Tournament at Surf Club

🎶 Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Middletown Town Council talks strategic priorities

The Town Council meets Monday to talk about strategic priorities facing the town — and more.

Gale Watch in effect for Narragansett Bay from Wednesday evening through Friday morning

According to the NWS, strong winds with gusts up to 40 kt and waves of 4 to 7 feet are possible during the Gale Watch.

Comic – Sour Grapes: Honestly

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Banchero, Isaac, Magic end Celtics’ 9-game win streak 113-98

Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, Jonathan Isaac played in an NBA game for the first time in 2 1/2 years and the Orlando Magic broke the Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak Monday night with a 113-98 victory.

As Tax Filing season kicks off today, Senator Reed highlights free tax prep assistance for Rhode Islanders

Today is the first day of the 2023 tax filing season, and U.S. Senator Jack Reed is highlighting a number of free resources available to help Rhode Islanders file with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and take advantage of available tax credits to save money this year.

Review: ‘Faith Healer’ at Gamm Theatre is brilliant

Students of acting should see “Faith Healer” as a master class in monologues.

South County legislators focused on environment, school funding, veterans

Legislators on Rhode Island’s South Coast are focusing on climate change, shoreline access, funding for education, and veterans, among issues they hope to address during this legislative session.

Providence Metro area among cities where homes are selling the fastest right now

Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are selling the fastest using data from Redfin.

New England states getting hit by latest winter storm

Some of the New England states were getting hit with a winter storm Monday that was snarling roads, knocking down electric wires and keeping some children home from school.

Top party schools in every state

Using data released by Niche in December 2022, Stacker compiled a list revealing the colleges and universities with the best party scene in each state and Washington D.C.

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

Obituary: Barbara Ann Mureddu

May 25, 1939 – January 18, 2023

Obituary: Thomas M. Butala

June 05, 1955 – January 20, 2023

