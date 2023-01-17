Good Morning!

🥶 On This Day: It was -28 degrees in portions of Rhode Island on this day in 1942 - the coldest temperature ever recorded in Rhode Island.

🏛️ Rhode Island House Representative Lauren Carson has released her 2023 constituent survey, which will be available online until January 26. The survey covers a range of topics including housing, the economy, education, the environment, and more. (Read More - What’sUpNewp)

🐕 Zeus, a wolf-mix at the Potter League for Animals, has found a forever home in Vermont. (Read More - WPRI)

🪶 While an avian flu outbreak has led to the death of millions of birds nationally, triggering high egg prices and shortages in grocery stores, some Rhode Island farmers have noticed an increase in demand for their products. (Read More - ecoRI News)

📚 C.K. Collins, originally from Tennessee, settled in Middletown just last year and found her perfect space to write her first book. The Swipe Right Effect: The Power to Get Unstuck is a nonfiction creative memoir that highlights great advice from friends all over the world. (Read More - What’sUpNewp)

C.K. Collins in Middletown

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: WNW wind 6 to 8 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 5 to 7 kt. A slight chance of showers before 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: W wind 7 to 10 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 4:42 pm | 9 hours and 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3 am & 3:30 pm | Low tide at 9:30 am & 9:01 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.1 days, 30% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor's Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm

Little Compton: Little Compton Budget Committee at 6 pm, Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm

Middletown: Middletown Juvenile Hearing Board at 10:45 am, Middletown Senior Citizens Board of Directors at 2 pm, Middletown Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm

Newport: Newport Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission at 5:15 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 2:30 pm, Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

On What’sUpNewp

🆕 The Latest

Here’s a look at all of the latest headlines since yesterday afternoon’s newsletter.

Middletown resident releases book, ‘The Swipe Right Effect’

Comic – Sour Grapes: Princess

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

This Day in RI History: January 17, 1942 – Coldest temperature ever recorded in Rhode Island

Rep. Carson launches 2023 Constituent Survey

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

On King’s holiday, daughter calls for bold action over words

Mahoney’s 20 lead Yale over Brown 81-78

Czech it out: Pastrnak, Zacha, Krejci help Bruins top Flyers

Tatum scores 51, Celtics beat Hornets for 7th straight win

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

William H. Ethier

Deborah (Meikle) Cahoon

Pauline Henderson

Geraldine L. Doyle

📈 Monday’s Most-Read

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most yesterday;