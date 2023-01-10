Good Morning! Today's newsletter is 1,429 words — a 7-minute read.

🏛️ For state Sen. Lou DiPalma, D-12 (Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, and Tiverton), the 2023 legislative session will be an opportunity to focus on a number of technology-related issues. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more → DiPalma to focus on issues of identity theft, artificial intelligence, technology

🚌 A growing number of advocates are calling on Rhode Island to get more aggressive about investing in mass transit and other transportation emissions mitigation measures in order to achieve its 2030 greenhouse gas goal. Read More → R.I. must accelerate transportation emission cuts to hit 2030 target, advocates say

🚃 The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has announced that the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will open on January 23. This additional commuter rail station in Rhode Island will supplement three other stations (Providence, T.F. Green and Wickford Junction) serviced by the MBTA, with numerous stops in Massachusetts on the route to South Station in Boston. Read More → New Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open on January 23

☀️ Taking its cues from a successful program in Connecticut, Rhode Island is poised to launch a new initiative to deploy solar and reduce electricity costs in homes owned by low- to moderate-income residents. Read More → Solar program aims to cut energy costs for lower-income Rhode Island residents

💰 Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot has hit $1.1 billion. Good luck if you’re playing!

🌮 Bajas is now open at 330 West Main Road (formerly Carmellas pizza).

whatsupnewp A post shared by What'sUpNewp ( @whatsupnewp )

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: NW wind 6 to 9 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNE wind around 6 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: N wind 5 to 7 kt becoming ENE in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:34 pm | 9 hours and 23 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:42 am & 10:11 pm | Low tide at 2:51 am & 3:33 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.5 days, 92% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

2 pm: A Craft Talk with Diana Goetsch at Ochre Court

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

🎶 Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center:

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On What’sUpNewp

🆕 The Latest

We published 25 stories on our website since yesterday’s newsletter. Here’s a look at all of those latest headlines;

Solar program aims to cut energy costs for lower-income Rhode Island residents

Taking its cues from a successful program in Connecticut, Rhode Island is poised to launch a new initiative to deploy solar and reduce electricity costs in homes owned by low- to moderate-income residents.

Art & Disability: Jamestown Arts Center to host a discussion with Conor Moynihan of the RISD Museum

JAC Talk with Conor Moynihan Centering Disability: Art, Representation, and Disability Gain Thursday, February 9, 6 pm

Comic – Sour Grapes: Bucket

“SOUR GRAPES” is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Celtics top Bulls 107-99, improve NBA’s best record to 29-12

Jayson Tatum scored 32 points and Jaylen Brown added 19 as the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 107-99 Monday night and reached the midway point of their season with the NBA’s best record.

Soul-searching offseason ahead for underachieving Patriots

Bill Belichick was truculent throughout the preseason whenever questions arose about his decision to put Matt Patricia, an assistant coach with a defensive pedigree, in charge of the Patriots’ offense.

Federal Delegation secures $61.7 million to support Rhode Island’s small business growth

State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) supports lending to small businesses, start-ups, and small manufacturers

DiPalma to focus on issues of identity theft, artificial intelligence, technology

For state Sen. Lou DiPalma, D-12 (Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, and Tiverton), the 2023 legislative session will be an opportunity to focus on a number of technology-related issues.

Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket

Rhode Island has a new millionaire.

Federal government to end COVID-19-related SNAP benefit payments

Beginning on March 1, 2023, SNAP households will only receive their regular monthly SNAP issuance on the first of each month.

City of Newport’s Waterfront Commission to address New York Yacht Club expansion, kayak racks at January meeting

Additionally, the commission will receive an update on the Newport Transportation Plan and discuss the expansion of the NY Yacht Club and its impact on nearby moorings.

Built Before 1765: Oldest buildings in Newport, Rhode Island

It’s still completely mind-numbing trying to understand just how many buildings, homes, and structures still stand from more than 250 years ago, before the American Revolution.

From gun laws to climate change: How liability drives policy discussions on controversial issues

To shed light on how conflicting corporate, institutional, and public good interests are brought to bear on some of the biggest issues of our time, Estey & Bomberger, LLP investigated how liability drives policy discussion on these issues using a variety of news and academic sources.

New Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open on January 23

This additional commuter rail station in Rhode Island will supplement three other stations (Providence, T.F. Green and Wickford Junction) serviced by the MBTA, with numerous stops in Massachusetts on the route to South Station in Boston.

What’s Up This Week in Newport County: Jan. 9 – 15

Hoods Up Weekend, Comedy Night at Rejects, Improv Comedy, Aquidneck Growers Market, and more.

The side benefits of clean energy

Rocket Solar compiled a list of some of the side benefits of clean energy using a variety of government, nonprofit, and academic sources.

Senator: Ending US aid to Ukraine would be historic mistake

Sens. Angus King of Maine and Jack Reed of Rhode Island, who sit on the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services, traveled to Kyiv last week to meet with Zelenskyy.

How inflation has affected credit card use by region

Experian analyzed how credit card usage has changed in every state and compared it to regional inflation using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Chase Rice and The Mavericks added to Indian Ranch’s 2023 Summer Concert Series

Indian Ranch in Webster, Massachusetts has announced two new additions to its 2023 summer concert lineup.

R.I. must accelerate transportation emission cuts to hit 2030 target, advocates say

A growing number of advocates are calling on Rhode Island to get more aggressive about investing in mass transit and other transportation emissions mitigation measures in order to achieve its 2030 greenhouse gas goal.

Rob Gronkowski will try a field goal in live Super Bowl ad

Rob Gronkowski will be back on a football field for the Super Bowl.

CEO of Booking.com parent talks about travel, leadership

CEO Glenn Fogel spoke recently to The Associated Press about whether the rebound in travel is sustainable, uncertainty about the economy, and his management style.

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

📈 Monday’s Most-Read

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most over the weekend;

Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!