❄️ On this day in 1978, most of Rhode Island recorded its biggest snowfall during the Blizzard of ‘78. Newport County recorded 20 inches of snow, Washington County recorded 21.3 inches, and Providence County recorded 30 inches.

📰 G. Wayne Miller, an award-winning journalist who recently retired from The Providence Journal after 41 years, joins What’sUpNewp today at 1 pm for a live virtual video conversation, where he’ll share a glimpse into his next journalistic project.

🏛️ The Middletown Town Council wants to keep area state legislators busy this General Assembly session. On Monday night in Town Hall, local leaders discussed how they’d like lawmakers to work on boosting school building construction reimbursements, state educational aid and assistance for upgrading infrastructure, among other items.

🇺🇦 Newport Vineyards is hosting two ways to support the community of Nikopol, Ukraine - one includes grape stomping and the other includes The Fire Dinner!

🏘️ Newport County saw a busy week in the real estate market, with a variety of single-family homes and townhouses sold across several cities and towns. Here’s a breakdown of the 13 sales that took place.

☀️ Weather

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly between midnight and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island | List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until February 7, 07:00 PM EST

Today: N wind 5 to 10 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 8 to 12 kt becoming WSW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: W wind 9 to 11 kt becoming NW in the afternoon. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:50 am | Sunset: 5:08 pm

High tide at 8:40 am & 9:02 pm | Low tide at 1:56 am & 2:35 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.9 days, 99% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Home Again: The Whale at 4:30 pm, Carole King live in Central Park at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm

Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm

Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11 am, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Newport Vineyards invites the public in joining them in supporting Nikopol, Ukraine, by entering the raffles for a chance to “stomp for Ukraine” or tickets to Newport Vineyards’ Fire Dinner event and various prizes.

Tennis, fishing, biking, picnics along Cliff Walk and a day at Easton’s Beach were all popular activities enjoyed by families of color.

Rock star Bono, the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month’s Monterey Park, California, shooting, and the family of Tyre Nichols will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Jayson Tatum started slow and finished strong with 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, leading the Boston Celtics to a 111-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

The Town Council meets Monday night with state legislators to discuss priorities for this General Assembly session from boosting state education aid to helping better fund infrastructure projects. #MiddletownRI

Following a triumphant 25th anniversary event in 2022, the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center announces the conclusion of the New Bedford Folk Festival.

The University of Tampa has honored 2,044 students for being named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester. Among the students were two from Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that a Providence man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court for the murder of a Smithfield man, 31-year-old Nikolas DiPanni, in 2021.

The Town of Westerly Water Supply Division has developed an update to its Clean Water Infrastructure Replacement Plan

Coming up on Tuesday, February 7 at 1 pm.

The improvements will be financed using Drinking Water State Revolving Loan funds and consist of the replacement of approximately 2,000 linear feet of 6-inch cast iron water main.

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

📖 Further Reading

WLNE: Preparations for 'historic' Army-Navy game underway in Providence

WJAR: Tiverton, Shea schools investigating reports of racial slurs at basketball game

ecoRI: Revolution Wind Turbines’ Effects on Life in the Sea and on the Seafloor Remain Unclear

URI Today: President Parlange celebrates URI’s strengths, charts bold future in State of the University address

