Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, February 14. Today’s newsletter is 1,312 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

❤️ Happy Valentine’s Day! Here are a few ideas to celebrate this day of love → Spoil Your Significant Other: Valentine’s Day happenings in Newport County

🥞 Governor McKee will join the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce this morning at Innovate Newport for their Politics and Pancakes breakfast to discuss his #RIReady FY24 budget proposal, specifically “his nearly $100 million tax relief plan and small business friendliness initiatives”.

🚓 Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a portable toilet in Newport Monday morning, WPRI reports.

🫶 Salve Regina University holding a Vigil for Earthquake Victims today at 5:30 pm in Our Lady of Mercy Chapel. Read More

👨‍🍳 Jacob Jasinski of The Chanler at Cliff Walk named a “Chef of the Year” in the “Hotel” Category at the RI Hospitality Association’s 32nd Annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony Read More→ Nine Newport-based hospitality workers named “Stars of the Industry” at the RI Hospitality Association’s 32nd Annual Awards Ceremony

🙏 Thank you to What’sUpNewp supporters! We love you and you truly do make what we do possible. Thank you!

If you’re not already a Supporter, you can help What’sUpNewp reach more people, produce more journalism, and bring you more of the stories you want and need by becoming a Supporter today.

Support WUN

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island | List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 14, 05:00 AM EST until February 14, 01:00 PM EST

Today: NW wind 14 to 17 kt decreasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW around 6 kt after midnight. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: SSW wind 8 to 11 kt increasing to 14 to 17 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 27 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:41 am | Sunset: 5:17 pm

High tide at 1:29 am & 1:58 pm | Low tide at 7:32 am & 7:18 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22.6 days, 46% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Everything Everywhere All At Once at 4:30 pm, Sleepless In Seattle at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

One Pelham East: Timeless Duo at 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

What’sUpNewp published 14 stories over the weekend; here’s a look at the latest news;

“Where can you get a certified pre-owned one-year-old mixed-breed cutie of a dog? Come on down and meet Ernie Boch Jr. at the Potter League!”

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

The hockey rink has been removed. The goalposts are gone. The obstacle course and driving range tees were also taken away to get Fenway Park ready for baseball again.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer, Sarah Silverman, will take the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena at 8:00pm on Friday, May 5th.

Counting down from #100, here are the best movies of all time.

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

None news to share.

📈 Popular Stories Right Now

Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;

📖 Further Reading

WJAR: Body found in portable toilet in Newport

WPRI: Newport man found dead in portable toilet

RI Monthly: 'Bouquet-a-thon' Spreads Smiles Across Rhode Island

ecoRI: Public Will Have Plenty of Chances to Comment on Sakonnet River Wind Project

WPRI: Domestic violence is the most common felony in RI

📺 WUN-ON-ONE

Coming up on WUN-ON-ONE, our live virtual interview series;

Watch the interviews live as they happen, or anytime afterward, on our website. Have a question or comment for one of our guests, leave them in the comments below.

Leave a comment

✌️ We’ll See You Out There