What's Up Today: Tuesday, February 14
A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there; and all of the latest headlines from What'sUpNewp
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, February 14. Today’s newsletter is 1,312 words - approximately a 6-minute read.
❤️ Happy Valentine’s Day! Here are a few ideas to celebrate this day of love → Spoil Your Significant Other: Valentine’s Day happenings in Newport County
🥞 Governor McKee will join the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce this morning at Innovate Newport for their Politics and Pancakes breakfast to discuss his #RIReady FY24 budget proposal, specifically “his nearly $100 million tax relief plan and small business friendliness initiatives”.
🚓 Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a portable toilet in Newport Monday morning, WPRI reports.
🫶 Salve Regina University holding a Vigil for Earthquake Victims today at 5:30 pm in Our Lady of Mercy Chapel. Read More
👨🍳 Jacob Jasinski of The Chanler at Cliff Walk named a “Chef of the Year” in the “Hotel” Category at the RI Hospitality Association’s 32nd Annual Stars of the Industry Awards Ceremony Read More→ Nine Newport-based hospitality workers named “Stars of the Industry” at the RI Hospitality Association’s 32nd Annual Awards Ceremony
What’s Up Today
Spoil Your Significant Other: Valentine’s Day happenings in Newport County
What’s Up Interview: RI’s The Benji’s to release new album ‘Kitty Pills’ on February 14
☀️ Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Tomorrow: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island | List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 14, 05:00 AM EST until February 14, 01:00 PM EST
Today: NW wind 14 to 17 kt decreasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW around 6 kt after midnight. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: SSW wind 8 to 11 kt increasing to 14 to 17 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 27 kt. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:41 am | Sunset: 5:17 pm
High tide at 1:29 am & 1:58 pm | Low tide at 7:32 am & 7:18 pm.
Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22.6 days, 46% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
10 am to 5 pm: Bring a Loved One for Free at Newport Car Museum
5 pm to 7 pm: $1 Oysters in the Lobby Bar at Hotel Viking
5 pm to 9 pm: Valentine’s Day Private Picnic at The Huddle
6:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Adult Drop In Ballroom Class
🎶 Entertainment
Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Everything Everywhere All At Once at 4:30 pm, Sleepless In Seattle at 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
One Pelham East: Timeless Duo at 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 10 am, Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 7 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm
Middletown: Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
What’sUpNewp published 14 stories over the weekend; here’s a look at the latest news;
Adoptable Dog of The Week: Ernie Boch Jr.
“Where can you get a certified pre-owned one-year-old mixed-breed cutie of a dog? Come on down and meet Ernie Boch Jr. at the Potter League!”
Comic – Sour Grapes: Avoid
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Red Sox ballpark turns back to baseball after busy winter
The hockey rink has been removed. The goalposts are gone. The obstacle course and driving range tees were also taken away to get Fenway Park ready for baseball again.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Sarah Silverman bringing ‘Grow Some Lips Tour’ to Mohegan Sun Arena on May 5
Two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer, Sarah Silverman, will take the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena at 8:00pm on Friday, May 5th.
100 best movies of all time
Counting down from #100, here are the best movies of all time.
📈 Popular Stories Right Now
Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;
70 photos from the '70s that show how the world was changing
Nine Newport-based hospitality workers named “Stars of the Industry” at the RI Hospitality Association’s 32nd Annual Awards Ceremony
