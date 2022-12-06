Good Morning,

👉 The board of the Newport Performing Arts Center has hired a national theater consultant, hopeful of revitalizing its fundraising efforts to restore the historic Opera House on Washington Square to its former opulence.

What’sUpNewp posed several questions to NPAC. While in many areas, NPAC was not specific, especially relative to funds raised, they did provide considerable insight into the organization’s efforts

WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - Newport Performing Arts Center Board hires national consultant, hopeful of reviving fundraising effort

🏘️ WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the homes that changed hands in Newport County last week - What Sold: 12 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Nov. 28 – Dec. 2)

🎶 Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, and the exceptionally talented Tedeschi Trucks Band returned to The Orpheum Theatre in Boston for their annual four-night run last week. WUN’s Gary Alpert and Gavi Elkind with more - Concert Recap and Photos: Tedeschi Trucks Band completes four-night run in Boston

🎄 On tap for this week - Singing For Shelter, Christmas In Newport, Elf, and more! Get the full rundown here - What’s Up This Week: Dec. 5 – 11

🎅 Beginning today, Santa will be escorted by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods.

