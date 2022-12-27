Good Morning! Today's newsletter is 643 words — a 3-minute read.

🎤 Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong will join What’UpNewp for a live, virtual video conversation on Wednesday at 2 pm. What questions do you have for the Mayor?

🏈 That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Read More

🎄 Last Call: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers and Holidays at The Newport Mansions close for the season on January 1. Hours & Details

🚭 The Boston Globe reports that workers are renewing the effort to ban smoking in R.I. casinos.

🎸 ecoRI News shares a story on how Rhode Island Luthier makes guitars that sing using mushrooms, honeycomb.

🐶 Meet your new best friend, Bam Bam – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

✈️ My wife and I are among the thousands who have been stranded this week by Southwest Airlines. It has been a nightmare and I hope that you’re not in the same boat. We can wait another four days for possibly the next flight or travel by car. So, we’ll be making the journey from the midwest to the east coast via a rental car today. Feel free to send any recommendations you have for spots to see or dine along I-70 east.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 35. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Light northwest wind.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 5 to 10 kt. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:22 pm | 9 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:49 am & 11:20 pm | Low tide at 3:45 am & 4:41 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.1 days, 8% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Concert For George at 4 pm, Metropolis (complete version) with live score by Jeff Rapsis at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Little Compton: Town Council at 4 pm

Tiverton: Personnel Board at 4:30 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Happening This Week

What’s Up on New Year’s Eve in Newport

Six Picks NYE: Local bands playing around RI on New Year’s Eve 2022

‘Disney On Ice’ returning to Providence Dec. 28 – Jan. 2

Cirque Dreams celebration set to Illuminate Mohegan Sun Arena Dec. 28-30

The Collaborative presenting The Glare and Jodie Treloar Sampson Dec. 29

A Wish Come True will host its 19th Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach on New Year’s Day