Good Morning,

💰 The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council released its report “Municipal Services in Rhode Island: How Cities and Towns Spend Their Money” today. The fourth in a series on municipal finance, the report analyzes how municipalities allocate resources across non-education services, such as public safety, public works, and administration, and offers policy recommendations for consideration at both the state and local levels. Read The Report

🏠 Newport residents are being advised to be on the lookout this week for an official mailing from the Tax Assessor’s Office as City staff prepares to accept applications for the recently adopted two-tier residential tax program. Read More

🩰 IMC, Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, announced yesterday that it has formally closed on the purchase of the property at 435 Broadway in Newport.

The site last housed the George H. Triplett School and administration building prior to being decommissioned in 2013. The agreement, which was finalized on December 1st, highlight’s a unique public, private, and non-profit partnership that will result in the development of four single-family homes, and the construction of the company’s Center for Arts, Dance & Education. Read More

🏘️ Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the 26 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week → What Sold: 26 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Dec. 5 – 9)

🐶 Meet your new best friend, Wilbur – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

Comic – Sour Grapes: Lose Weight

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Leonard, George lead Clippers over NBA-best Celtics, 113-93

A decade after Sandy Hook, grief remains but hope grows

Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

Timeline of Jewish history in the US

Jewish holiday recipes for everyone to try

How the flood risk has changed in every state, according to FEMA

15 unconventional Christmas albums from the past 50 years

Newport Art Museum now accepting applications for its 2023 Artist in Residence Program

Local environmental programs raise awareness and protect the ecosystem thanks to support from local funder

CVS, Walgreens finalize $10B in settlements over opioids

Defendant convicted of arson in Woonsocket sentenced to five years in federal prison

Boston requires captions on TVs in restaurants, banks, gyms

Today: Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Small Craft Advisory in effect from December 14, 01:00 AM EST until December 14, 07:00 PM EST

Today: NNW wind 8 to 11 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NW wind 9 to 12 kt increasing to 13 to 16 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

Sunrise: 7:03 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:55 am & 11:32 pm | Low tide at 3:51 am & 4:39 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19.1 days, 80% lighting.

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

New Newport City Council will host its first regular meeting on Dec. 14, here’s what’s on the docket

Touro Synagogue Foundation talk to address Jews and Slavery in early Newport

John Pizzarelli Trio to perform at The JPT on December 16

‘Eileen Ivers: A Joyful Christmas’ coming to The JPT on Dec. 17

