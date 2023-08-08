What's Up Today: Tuesday, August 8
On Tap Today - Family Night Concerts featuring Down City Band, Dazed and Confused 30th Anniversary with a live concert by The All-Star Stars, and more
⚾ Monday night’s NECBL Championship Game in Bristol, Connecticut, between the Newport Gulls and Bristol Blues was postponed due to inclement weather. Game two will now be played this evening in Bristol at 6:30 PM. The Gulls lead the series 1-0 and can take home the Fay Vincent Cup with a win! Game three would be on Wednesday, August 9, at Cardines Field at 6:35 pm, if necessary.
🏫 Newport City Council and Newport School Committee met last night in a joint special workshop to discuss the Rogers High School construction project. WPRI with a report - City leaders: Newport high school replacement project millions over budget
🔥 The Department of Environmental Management has announced that depending on weather and wind conditions, it plans to conduct low-severity prescribed burns on state lands on Prudence Island and in Exeter and Coventry ahead of DEM’s Forest Fire Program’s fall-prescribed fire season.
🎥 The Cult Classic Collection series continues at The JPT this evening with a 30th-anniversary screening of Dazed & Confused. The All-Star Stars will provide live music before the film.
🦈 Save The Dates: After two sold-out Jaws Summer Party events in July, What’sUpNewp & The JPT are partnering to host another Jaws Summer Party on August 31. The event will once again include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and a screening of Jaws!
🎶 WUN’s Ken Abrams and Gary Alpert worked incredibly hard covering the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. If you haven’t done so already, check out some of their coverage below.
2023 Newport Jazz Festival kicks off with new voices – Recap and photos from Day 1
2023 Newport Folk Festival Day 3 – Billy, Lana, Folk Family, and Muppets
2023 Newport Folk Festival Day 2: Diverse lineup shines bright at Fort Adams
2023 Newport Folk Festival: James Taylor makes surprise appearance on Day 1
What’s Up Today
Weather
Rip Current Statement in effect from August 8, 06:00 AM EDT until August 8, 06:00 PM EDT
Flood Watch in effect from August 8, 03:10 AM EDT until August 9, 12:00 AM EDT
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between noon and 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog between 10 am and noon. High near 78. South wind 15 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 67. West wind around 14 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: S wind 13 to 16 kt, becoming SSW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between noon and 2 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog before 8 am and between 10am and noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: W wind around 12 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:47 am | Sunset: 7:54 pm | 14 hours and 7 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:40 am & 2:14 pm | Low tide at 6:53 am & 9:16 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.7 days, 55% lighting.
Things To Do
11:30 am: Grand Opening at Recharge Newport
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Contemporary Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm to 8 pm: Family Night Concerts featuring Down City Band at Easton’s Beach
6 pm: Friends of Newport Skatepark Membership Meeting at Cabana
6:15 pm: Wine and Cheese Tasting Cruise with the Grapes & Gourmet Shop
6:30 pm: Dazed and Confused 30th Anniversary with a live concert by The All-Star Stars at The JPT
Live Music & Entertainment
Easton’s Beach: Down City Band at 6 pm
The JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 3:30 pm, Dazed and Confused 30th Anniversary with a live concert by The All-Star Stars at 6:30 pm
Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm
Middletown: Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:15 pm, Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
Tuesday, August 8: American Constitution
Thursday, August 10: American Star
Thursday, August 17: American Star
On WhatsUpNewp.com
2023 Newport Jazz Festival kicks off with new voices – Recap and photos from Day 1
DEM planning on prescribed burns on Prudence Island and in Exeter and Coventry
The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that depending on weather and wind conditions, it plans on conducting low-severity prescribed burns on state lands on Prudence Island and in Exeter and Coventry later this month ahead of DEM’s Forest Fire Program’s fall-prescribed fire season.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Surf’s Down
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Reyes hits walkoff grand slam to lead Red Sox to 6-2 win over Royals
Pablo Reyes hit a walkoff grand slam to break a ninth-inning tie — his third hit of the night — and the Boston Red Sox recovered after blowing a two-run lead to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Monday night.
Save The Bay seeks Beach Captains for this year’s International Coastal Cleanup effort
Do you hate seeing trash along Rhode Island’s shorelines? Join Save The Bay in the fight against litter as a cleanup leader!
BankNewport announces “Kind Heart Warm Soles” campaign to benefit underserved populations
Community Bank to Collect New Socks for Six Shelters throughout Rhode Island
A new exhibition, ‘The Celestial City: Newport and China’, is coming to Rosecliff
An exhibition illustrating Newport’s deep connections with China from the 18th century through the Gilded Age will open September 1 at historic Rosecliff.
What’sUpNewp and The JPT to host a Jaws Summer Party on August 31
Event will include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and a screening of Jaws!
Recent Local Obituaries
Charlie M. Holder, Sr.
September 02, 1944 – August 06, 2023
James Lawrence “JL” Sullivan
January 8, 1952 – August 3, 2023
