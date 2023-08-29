What's Up Today: Tuesday, August 29
A look at what's up today, plus all of the latest news and headlines.
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
⚓ On this day in 1778, the First Rhode Island Infantry regiment defeated three assaults by British Troops at the Battle of Rhode Island. The First Rhode Island Infantry regiment was the first all-black unit in the United States.
⚓ At 10:30 am today, U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will join students and representatives of Community MusicWorks and the Newport String Project in Providence to celebrate $300,000 in federal funds to support and expand free music education and mentoring services for students from urban communities in Rhode Island. Read More
⚓ At noon today, U.S. Senator Jack Reed will join CODAC Behavioral Healthcare at CODAC Newport to help amplify the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) One Pill Can Kill Fentanyl Awareness Campaign and help spread life-saving information. Read More
⚓ Rhode Island Voter Turnout: As of 4:30 pm on Monday, 6,052 Rhode Islanders have already voted in the September 5 Special Primaries, according to the Secretary of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker.
That’s approximately a 1.6% voter turnout thus far. 3,056 have voted by mail ballot and 2,996 by early in-person voting - including 1,298 in Newport County - 308 total votes in Newport, 293 in Portsmouth, 244 in Middletown, 212 in Jamestown, 167 in Tiverton, and 74 in Little Compton.
View a sample ballot, find your polling place, and read more about the upcoming elections here.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Rip Current Statement in effect from August 29, 06:00 AM EDT until August 29, 06:00 PM EDT
Today: Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Patchy dense fog before noon, then patchy dense fog after 1pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Forecast: 7-Day Weather | 3-day Surf
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming E around 6 kt in the morning. Showers likely, mainly after 4pm. Patchy dense fog before noon, then Patchy dense fog after 1pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:08 am | Sunset: 7:24 pm | 13 hours and 15 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:47 am & 7:15 pm | Low tide at 12:33 am & 12:21 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.3 days, 93% lighting.
Things To Do
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
Middletown: Planning Board at 6 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
Newport: Tree Commission at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm
Tiverton: School Committee at 7 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
Tuesday, Aug. 29: American Constitution
Thursday, Aug. 31: American Star & Caribbean Princess
Friday, Sept. 1: American Eagle
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories
Zach Bryan bringing 'The Quittin Time Tour' to Gillette Stadium in 2024
The Latest
Concert Photos: Rhode Island Folk Festival hits the right notes on a beautiful day in Riverside
9th annual event at Crescent Park pleases fans of all ages
This Day In Newport History – August 29, 1778: Battle of Rhode Island
The First Rhode Island Infantry regiment was the first all-black unit in the United States.
Jose Altuve hits 2-run HR to complete 1st cycle of his career, Astros crush Red Sox 13-5
Walking to the plate in the eighth inning, Jose Altuve was well aware of his personal scoreboard for the day: a single, a double and a triple.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Senator Whitehouse to celebrate funding to support Community MusicWorks and the Newport String Project
Newport String Project to receive $75,000 in federal funds to support and expand free music education and mentoring services for students from urban communities in Rhode Island.
New women’s pro hockey league provides sneak peak on its 6 markets: 3 in U.S. and 3 in Canada
The newly established Professional Women’s Hockey League provided a sneak peak as to where it’s six franchises will be based Monday night, a day before it is scheduled to make the news official.
Waterfront Block Island cottage sells for $3.3 million
Situated on nearly four waterfront acres, this retro-modern cottage features three bedrooms and two bathrooms across 2,000 square feet of living space.
Zach Bryan bringing ‘The Quittin Time Tour’ to Gillette Stadium in 2024
Zach Bryan Announces The Quittin Time 2024 Tour, Including Gillette Stadium Debut on June 26, 2024
Senator DiPalma honored with Tides Family Services ‘Humanitarian Award’
US Senator Jack Reed honored with the Brother Michael Reis Lifetime Achievement Award, Senate Finance Chair Louis DiPalma and House Deputy Majority Leader Julie Casimiro receive Humanitarian Awards for their dedicated service to Rhode Island children and families
Obituary: Guy E. Weston
October 18, 1954 – August 25, 2023
Gerry Goldstein: Portrait of a ‘problem’ that endures
I am staunchly “woke,” and there’s a guy who has my gratitude for reminding me of it every day.
Waterfront home in South Kingstown sells for $2.8 million
This transaction marks the highest sale in South Kingstown in 2023.
What’s Up in Newport this week: Aug. 28 – Sept. 4
Jaws Summer Party, Newport Live presents John Gorka, Newport Classical, and more!
Senator Reed & CODAC Newport teaming up to help amplify public awareness about the dangers of counterfeit pills
Reed Bringing Statewide ‘Dose of Reality’ One Pill Can Kill Fentanyl Awareness Campaign to Newport
Meet Bruno, a stunning boy, with floofy fur to pet, and lots of kisses to give
“Bruno is a stunning boy, with floofy fur to pet, and lots of kisses to give,” Potter League for Animals shares on their website.
Portsmouth Historical Society to host Family Fun Day on Sept. 10
Have some fun and learn about the history and preservation of Portsmouth!
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: August 25 – 27
Arrests made for shoplifting, underage drinking, and disorderly conduct.
