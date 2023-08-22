What's Up Today: Tuesday, August 22
On Tap Today: Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra at Redwood Library, Beer Tasting Cruise, and more! Plus - All of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
👉 Newport City Council will meet in Executive Session at 5 pm on Thursday to discuss “issues relating to the lease, acquisition or disposition of publicly held property involving the Boys and Girls Club property and the Brick Market building and issues relating to litigation involving the offshore wind farms and PFAS litigation”.
🗓️ On Tap This Week: Salute To Summer, newportFILM, Bike Newport’s 10 Spot Ride, and much more! Get the rundown - What’s Up in Newport this week: August 21 – 27
🗳️ In just two weeks from today, special primary elections will be held in Rhode Island. For Congressional District 1, the primary will decide which Republican and Democrat candidate will face off in a Special General Election on November 8 that will determine who represents the district in U.S. Congress.
As of 4:41 pm on Monday, 2,286 have already voted (either by mail ballot or early voting) across the district - a 0.6% voter turnout. Here’s how that breaks down in Newport County;
Jamestown - 12 mail ballots, 81 early voters. 93 total voters.
Little Compton - 10 mail ballots, 19 early voters. 29 early voters.
Middletown - 54 mail ballots, 51 early voters. 105 total voters.
Newport - 44 mail ballots, 56 early voters. 100 total voters.
Portsmouth - 35 mail ballots, 68 early voters. 103 total voters.
Tiverton - 22 mail ballots, 39 early voters. 61 total voters.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 75. North wind around 14 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind around seven mph, becoming northwest in the evening.
Forecast: 7-Day Weather | 3-day Surf
Marine Forecast
Today: NNE wind around 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: ESE wind around 6 kt, becoming NNW in the evening. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:01 am | Sunset: 7:35 pm | 13 hours and 33 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:23 pm | Low tide at 5:13 am & 5:55 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5 days, 26% lighting.
Things To Do
9 am: Yoga in King Park
10 am: Curator’s Tour—Book as Muse: Language & Image at Jamestown Arts Center
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Contemporary Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:15 pm to 7:45 pm: Beer Tasting Cruise with The General’s Crossing Brewhouse with Coastal Queen Cruises
7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Contemporary — Dance Flow at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
The JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You? at 11 am
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Little Compton: Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm,Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: Recreation Commission at 6 pm, School Building Committee at 7 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
Thursday, August 24: American Star
Friday, August 25: American Eagle
Tuesday, August 29: American Constitution
Thursday, August 31: American Star
Thursday, August 31: Caribbean Princess
On WhatsUpNewp.com
The Latest
What Sold: 9 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (August 14 – 18)
Here’s a look at what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.
Today In Newport History: August 22, 1762 – Ann Franklin Takes Over Newport Mercury, Becomes First Female Editor in U.S.
Ann (Smith) Franklin became the sole editor and publisher of the Newport Mercury on August 22nd, 1762, making her the first female editor in the United States.
Middletown Superintendent Rosemarie K. Kraeger to retire
The pending retirement of longtime Superintendent Rosemarie Kraeger is announced, bringing warm applause from a packed crowd at Monday’s #MiddletownRI Town Council meeting.
McCormick homers twice and drives in 4 runs to lead the Astros to 9-4 win over the Red Sox
Chas McCormick homered twice and had four RBIs to lead the Houston Astros to a 9-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.
Town of Middletown: Fiscal 2024 Budget done
Overcoming a number of obstacles, the #MiddletownRI Town Council unanimously approves a $84.1 million budget for Fiscal 2024 Monday night to audience applause.
RIDE helps kindergartners in Middletown get a jump on school
Thanks to a grant from the Rhode Island Department of Education, more than 40 #MiddletownRI kindergartners are getting a jump on school before the first day of classes on Sept. 6.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Award
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Ida Lewis Distance Race: Now that was a Distance Race
It was as good as it gets for 47 teams sailing in the Ida Lewis Yacht Club’s 18th Ida Lewis Distance Race presented by Bluenose Yacht Sales.
Weather service confirms fifth tornado among a spate of twisters to hit New England last week
The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a tornado touched down in Connecticut on Friday, joining a spate of four other twisters detected Friday in New England, including three in Massachusetts and another in Rhode Island.
Violinist and Dancer Lindsey Stirling will bring her North American Snow Waltz tour to PPAC on Dec. 14
Violinist and Dancer Lindsey Stirling Announces 2023 North American Snow Waltz Christmas Tour
Obituary: Joseph H. Seibert
July 28, 1922 – August 09, 2023
‘Highland Lodge’ in Westerly sells for $8.5 million
According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale in Westerly since Lori Joyal sold 2 Kidds Way for a record-breaking $17,700,000 in October 2022.*
DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife announces fall family fun learning opportunities
Connect with the outdoors and learn some new skills; from women’s outdoor workshops to library lectures, there’s something for everyone.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band return to Gillette Stadium on August 24 & 26
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will perform at Gillette Stadium for the sixth and seventh times in their illustrious careers as part of their 2023 Tour.
DEM: Scarborough South State Beach closed on weekdays for the remainder of the summer beach season
Foxwoods announces the opening of Pequot Woodlands Casino, a new 50,000 sq. ft addition
