💰 That’s a wrap on the 2023 edition of 401Gives, Rhode Island’s statewide day of giving. In total 15,205 donors raised $3,482,117 for 546 organizations! Foster Forward was the top fundraiser during the event, raising more than $220,000 from 349 donors. Coming in at 7th place on the leaderboard was the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center - raising more than $69,000 from 124 donors! See the leaderboard
🏆 UConn — a No. 4 seed — beat No. 5 seed San Diego State 76-59 on Monday night in Houston for its fifth title in the past 24 years. The Huskies and coach Dan Hurley cruised through the tournament in impressive fashion, winning all six games by at least 10 points.
📺 Kerrie Constant, area director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, joins What’sUpNewp today for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm.
🚓 Portsmouth Police have identified the woman killed in a crash on Anthony Road in Portsmouth on Sunday. Louise Lussier, 70, of Fall River, died after she crashed her car into the side of a home.
🍻 On Tap For This Week: Daffodil Bike Ride, April Beer Hall featuring The Ravers, Full Moon Bike Ride, Easter, and more. Get the full rundown → What’s Up this week in Newport: April 3 – 9
🐰 Newport County has a plethora of Easter activities to choose from, with something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for an egg hunt, a lavish brunch, or a weekend getaway, there’s something to suit every taste and budget. Read More → Easter Weekend in Newport County: Egg Hunts, brunches, and more!
☀️ Weather
Today: Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 44. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S around 6 kt in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: ESE wind 5 to 8 kt becoming ENE in the evening. A chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:23 am | Sunset: 7:13 pm | 12 hours and 50 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:31 am & 7:49 pm | Low tide at 12:56 am & 1:14 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.8 days, 96% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
🎶 Entertainment
Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Return To Seoul at 4:30 pm, The Quiet Girl at 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Charter Review Committee at 4 pm, Library Board at 5 pm, Fire Department at 7 pm
Little Compton: Budget Committee at 6 pm, Planning Board at 7 pm
Newport: School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 5:15 pm
Tiverton: Personnel Board at 5 pm, School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 5 pm, Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth Police investigating a fatal crash on Anthony Road
Letter To The Editor: Proposed parking changes will hurt local businesses, discourage tourism, and unfairly burden workers
Preservation Society of Newport County will host a job fair on April 12
WUN focuses on suicide prevention on 2 pm videocast on Tuesday
Kerrie Constant, area director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, joins a WhatsUpNewp videocast on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
UConn emerges victorious after March Madness full of upsets
The Cinderellas certainly had their moments in this March Madness. Morethanafew, actually.
This day in RI history: April 4, 1866 -George Pierce Baker born in Providence
Known for codifying principals of drama
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Former world leaders who were prosecuted after leaving office
Stacker referenced news coverage and legal documents to compile a list of former world leaders who were prosecuted after leaving office and the ramifications that had on their countries.
Reynolds, Delay homers help lift Pirates over Red Sox 7-6
Reynolds hit a pair solo home runs, Jason Delay added another and Pittsburgh edged the Boston Red Sox 7-6 on Monday night.
A duo once more, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon come up for ‘Air’
Affleck directs and Damon stars in “Air,” the new film about Nike’s courting of Michael Jordan that opens in theaters Wednesday.
Biden pushes econ policy as Trump indictment gets attention
First lady Jill Biden was in Colorado to promote Biden’s efforts to promote job training at community colleges and had other stops this week planned in Maine and Vermont.
Great Swamp Shooting Range opens for the season
Located within the Great Swamp Management Area in South Kingstown, the range has areas for three distinct disciplines: archery, clay target shooting, and paper target shooting.
ecoRI: Proposed Legislation Would Create Environmental Justice Zones in R.I.
East Bay Times: Portsmouth man faces numerous assault charges
RI Monthly: Voting Now Open for Our 2023 Best of Rhode Island Awards
