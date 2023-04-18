Good Tuesday Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,103 words - a 6-minute read.

📸 WUN’s Ken Abrams and Jack Casey with a recap of Suzanne Vega’s show at The JPT on Sunday night → Concert Review and Photos: Suzanne Vega sparkles at Jane Pickens

🏘️ WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what homes changed hands last week → What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (April 10 – 14)

🎭 I have a look at all that’s happening and to do throughout the rest of the month → What’s Up in Newport: April 17 – 30

🍦 Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s was a success → Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s in Newport raises more than $2,000 for Boys & Girls Club of Newport County

👉 Programming Note: Later this week I’m off to Colombia in South America for a friend’s wedding. Since we’re making the long trek, my wife and I are taking the opportunity to hike to Ciudad Perdida. I share for two reasons; 1) Of course, send any Colombia recommendations you may have! 2) Due to travel and availability at times of service, this newsletter and updates on the website may come at a different time and/or be a little less frequent. As always, our crew and I will be working as needed throughout the week to keep you up to date with the things you need to know, when you need to know them.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 41. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 11 to 14 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from April 18, 08:00 AM EDT until April 18, 06:00 PM EDT

Today: WSW wind 10 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 6 to 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: WNW wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:00 am | Sunset: 7:28 pm | 13 hours and 27 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:08 am & 7:31 pm | Low tide at 12:49 am & 12:48 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.3 days, 6% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Delicious at 4:30 pm, The Menu at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

We published 26 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com; here’s a look at the latest;

Panelists include Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, Rob Rock, Kathy Placencia, and John Marion.

Ben and Jerry’s Thames Street Newport was excited to bring back Free Cone Day after a three-year hiatus.

Comedian Ashley Gutermuth will return to Rhode Island for a night of comedy to benefit ERICD on April 21

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

The interactive exhibit for all ages will feature sailing, ocean health, coastal sustainability, marine science, technology, and art.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Brad Marchand has had his share of highlight goals in his career. His latest was more of a lowlight for Florida goalie Alex Lyon.

Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run, first-inning homer and Los Angeles held off the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Monday in the annual Patriots’ Day game that had Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s pitching start shortened by a long rain delay.

About 40 workers at the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shop in the Vermont city where the company was founded announced Monday that they plan to form a union.

By Newport Pride & the HEZ LGBTQ+ Health Working Group.

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

December 19, 1932 – April 14, 2023

November 01, 1960 – April 13, 2023

📈 Popular Stories

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;

