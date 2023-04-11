Good Tuesday Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,107 words - a 6-minute read.

🎉 Middletown-based SENEDIA, the national alliance for defense tech, talent, and innovation, will join defense industry leaders today in celebrating National Submarine Day on April 11. Read More on What’sUpNewp

🎬 “Little Richard: I Am Everything” hits the big screen at The JPT this evening. WUN’s Ken Abrams has more on the film.

🏈 The New England Patriots, led by former Navy Midshipman Joe Cardona, will be conducting a youth football clinic at Naval Station Newport on Wednesday for children of military families. Read more on Sports Illustrated

🏉 St. Andrew’s College Rugby Team, of Makhanda, South Africa, will play the Rugby Rhode Island “Fightin’ Quahogs” Select Team at Fort Adams State Park on Thursday, April 13th. Read more on What’sUpNewp

🍲 Dozens of restaurants across Newport and Bristol Counties will be participating in Newport Restaurant Week from April 14 - 23. Think: BOGO deals, prix-fixe offerings, gift cards promotions and more. Check out the offers on Discover Newport

🍕 More than 30 restaurants will be participating in Providence Pizza Week, which returns April 16 - 22! Get the details on What’sUpNewp

👉 The 7th annual Quahog Week will take place April 23 - 29. Restaurants and markets across Rhode Island will celebrate this sustainable resource and its year-round availability by featuring a quahog dish on their menu. More details

⚠️ Take Note: Rhode Races Newport returns this Saturday with a Marathon, Half Marathon, 5k, and Beach Mile. At Easton’s Beach, the Marathon will start at 7:30 a.m., the Half Marathon will start at 8:00 a.m. and the 5k will follow at 8:30 am. Read More Here

🎵 On Tap This Week: Rhode Races Newport, Newport Restaurant Week, April Wake + Create, Suzanne Vega live at The JPT, and much more. Get the full rundown → What’s Up this week in Newport: April 10 – 16

☀️ Weather

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from April 11, 01:00 PM EDT until April 11, 08:00 PM EDT

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 8 to 13 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind around 14 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: WNW wind around 12 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:11 am | Sunset: 7:21 pm | 13 hours and 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:32 pm | Low tide at 5:34 am & 5:28 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.7 days, 75% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Lost King at 4:30 pm, Little Richard: I Am Everything at 7:30 pm,

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

🏛️ City & Government

The match, sponsored by Rugby Rhode Island, the state’s youth rugby organization, and Newport Rugby, is a stop on the South African high school’s USA tour that includes stops in Boston, New York and Washington, DC.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

The Tampa Bay Rays became the first major league team since the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers to open the season with 10 straight wins, getting a solo homer from Brandon Lowe in the eighth inning to beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0 on Monday night.

The Discover Newport Board of Directors is comprised of 18 members with representation from the nine municipalities within Newport and Bristol Counties and five specific industry appointments.

Event will feature more than 30 restaurants.

Boston Red Sox slugger Adam Duvall is going on the injured list with a fractured left wrist.

Compared to this time last year, mass shootings in 2023 are outpacing last year’s rate.

Patriots to Run Football Clinic For Children of Military Families (Sports Illustrated)

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Heather Abbott Is Changing the Lives of Other Amputees (NBC Boston)

Missing Tiverton girl, 16, found safe (East Bay Times)

Balancing Housing with Protecting Water Resources Requires Smart Approach (ecoRI)

Costco likely coming to Cranston next year (WPRI)

