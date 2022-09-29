Good Morning,

🌊 The 2022 Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week kicks off today and runs through Sunday. Take a look at the schedule of events here.

🌊 Newport City Councilwoman Elizabeth Fuerte, who is not seeking re-election in November, has endorsed Xay for Council At-Large. Read More

🌊 On Thursday night, October 6, RIDOT will change the traffic pattern on Route 138 East in Newport, shifting traffic onto the new Route 138 extension road to Admiral Kalbfus Road. The new Route 138 extension will follow the path of a redesigned section of Halsey Street. Read More

🌊 Panera Bread in the Long Wharf Mall has permanently closed. Read More

🌊 Yesterday we caught up with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain. Watch The Interview or listen to it below.

🌊 Piff the Magic Dragon brings his laughs and magic to The Vets this evening. Read our recent interview with him here.

🌊 WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Ali McGuirk who is releasing a new album and playing Askey in Providence on Friday. Read Interview

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 9 to 11 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming N after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:40 am | Sunset: 6:30 pm | 11 hours & 50 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:45 am & 11:10 pm | Low tide at 3:42 am & 4:27 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3.1 days, 10% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Moonage Daydream at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Timmy Smith at 6 pm

Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Colin Van Pelt from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

City & Government

Cruise Ships Schedule

September 30 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

September 30 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)

See the full updated schedule here.

The Latest from WUN

What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

The Ocean Race and Warner Bros. Discovery team up in a ground-breaking production, live coverage and distribution partnership

Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox

RIDOT opening new Route 138 Extension in Newport on October 6

Councilor Fuerte endorses Xay for Newport City Council At-Large

Newport Art Museum announces a call for Volunteer Museum Docents

Points of Departure: Island Moving Company adds preview performance of its season opening production

Newport Recreation accepting registration for Youth Basketball Program

Belichick: Hoyer will start if Jones can’t play vs. Packers

Alzheimer’s drug shows promise in early results of study

Jurors must decide how much Newtown families suffering worth

How AP scores in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic scores

DEM stocking 24 waterways with trout ahead of Columbus Day weekend

Save The Bay’s executive director to retire in 2023

Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location

What’s Up interview: Ali McGuirk, releasing new album and playing Askew in Providence Sept. 30

Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing, Amos House seek to build on success of ‘Landlord Challenge’ ahead of winter months

50 space terms for understanding the universe

Recent Local Obituaries

