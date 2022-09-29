What's Up Today: Thursday, Sept. 29
Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week kicks off, Political endorsements, RIDOT changing traffic patterns
Good Morning,
🌊 The 2022 Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week kicks off today and runs through Sunday. Take a look at the schedule of events here.
🌊 Newport City Councilwoman Elizabeth Fuerte, who is not seeking re-election in November, has endorsed Xay for Council At-Large. Read More
🌊 On Thursday night, October 6, RIDOT will change the traffic pattern on Route 138 East in Newport, shifting traffic onto the new Route 138 extension road to Admiral Kalbfus Road. The new Route 138 extension will follow the path of a redesigned section of Halsey Street. Read More
🌊 Panera Bread in the Long Wharf Mall has permanently closed. Read More
🌊 Yesterday we caught up with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain. Watch The Interview or listen to it below.
🌊 Piff the Magic Dragon brings his laughs and magic to The Vets this evening. Read our recent interview with him here.
🌊 WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Ali McGuirk who is releasing a new album and playing Askey in Providence on Friday. Read Interview
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: N wind 9 to 11 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming N after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:40 am | Sunset: 6:30 pm | 11 hours & 50 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:45 am & 11:10 pm | Low tide at 3:42 am & 4:27 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3.1 days, 10% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
8 am: The Telling: Daniel Bernard Roumain at WaterFire Arts Center
5:30 pm: Virtual Lecture: “Newport and Its Cottages Then and Now”
6 pm: Artists Talk with Kate Barber + Wendy Mueller at Jamestown Arts Center
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Moonage Daydream at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Timmy Smith at 6 pm
Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: Colin Van Pelt from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
Newport:
Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships Schedule
September 30 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)
September 30 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)
The Latest from WUN
What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
The Ocean Race and Warner Bros. Discovery team up in a ground-breaking production, live coverage and distribution partnership
Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox
RIDOT opening new Route 138 Extension in Newport on October 6
Councilor Fuerte endorses Xay for Newport City Council At-Large
Newport Art Museum announces a call for Volunteer Museum Docents
Points of Departure: Island Moving Company adds preview performance of its season opening production
Newport Recreation accepting registration for Youth Basketball Program
Belichick: Hoyer will start if Jones can’t play vs. Packers
Alzheimer’s drug shows promise in early results of study
Jurors must decide how much Newtown families suffering worth
How AP scores in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic scores
DEM stocking 24 waterways with trout ahead of Columbus Day weekend
Save The Bay’s executive director to retire in 2023
Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location
What’s Up interview: Ali McGuirk, releasing new album and playing Askew in Providence Sept. 30
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing, Amos House seek to build on success of ‘Landlord Challenge’ ahead of winter months
50 space terms for understanding the universe
Recent Local Obituaries
Support our independent newsroom
Readers like you keep What’sUpNewp’s work free for everyone to read.
Further Reading
The Brink: Investigating Newport's Ties to Slavery
Robb Report: How the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week Created a Different Kind of Car Show
WCTI: Prestigious cancer doctor at center of several dine-and-dash cases
ABC 6: Hocus Pocus 2 stars attend premiere in New York City
We’ll See You Out There
Tag your photos with #whatsupnewp and #WhatsUpNewp on Instagram for a chance to be featured here on and on Instagram Page.
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.