What's Up Today: Thursday, Sept. 15
A look ahead at what's up this weekend.
Good Morning,
🌊 The 51st Annual Newport International Boat Show gets underway today on the Newport waterfront. The show is open from 10 am to 6 pm today, Friday, and Saturday and from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Read More About Event
🌊 As if Newport wasn’t already going to be very busy with the Newport International Boat Show happening, the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Cardines Classic, and Newport Oktoberfest are also taking place this weekend! Get the full weekend rundown here - What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 16 – 18
🌊 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more on Tuesday’s Statewide Primary - Primary election – no surprises, lackluster turnout – tough day for Progressives
🌊 WUN’s Ken Abrams with a look at Oktoberfest season - ‘Six Picks’ Oktoberfests in Newport County and beyond – Fall celebrations commence
🌊 Business News: Bridge To Fitness is closing on September 30, Lucy’s of Newport is now serving up breakfast and lunch at 476 Thames Street.
🌊 If you’re looking forward to Hocus Pocus 2, you have just 15 days (Sept. 30) until it begins streaming on Disney+. Here’s a look at the official trailer.
Have a great Thursday,
~ Ryan Belmore
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: NNW wind 8 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNW wind around 6 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:25 am | Sunset: 6:55 pm | 12 hours & 29 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:14 pm | Low tide at 4:48 am & 5:44 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19.4 days, 78% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
10 am to 6 pm: 2022 Newport International Boat Show
6:30 pm: Virtual Lecture: “Whitehall as Architectural and Cultural Icon” with Architectural Historian John R. Tschirch
7 pm: IFA launches new initiative related to film with presentation by Rai Terry on Sept. 15
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 4:30 pm, Gratitude Revealed at 7:30 pm
Landing: Justin Pomfret at 2:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 6 pm
One Pelham East: Timmy Smith at 8 pm
Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
The Deck: Matt Reynolds/Jimmy Weinstein from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: Colin Van Pelt from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: School Committee at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
Middletown: School Committee at 3 pm
Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm
Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Tree Commission at 7 pm
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships Schedule
Sept. 18 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
Sept. 19 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
Sept. 20 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)
