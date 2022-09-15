Good Morning,

🌊 The 51st Annual Newport International Boat Show gets underway today on the Newport waterfront. The show is open from 10 am to 6 pm today, Friday, and Saturday and from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Read More About Event

🌊 As if Newport wasn’t already going to be very busy with the Newport International Boat Show happening, the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Cardines Classic, and Newport Oktoberfest are also taking place this weekend! Get the full weekend rundown here - What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 16 – 18

🌊 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more on Tuesday’s Statewide Primary - Primary election – no surprises, lackluster turnout – tough day for Progressives

🌊 WUN’s Ken Abrams with a look at Oktoberfest season - ‘Six Picks’ Oktoberfests in Newport County and beyond – Fall celebrations commence

🌊 Business News: Bridge To Fitness is closing on September 30, Lucy’s of Newport is now serving up breakfast and lunch at 476 Thames Street.

🌊 If you’re looking forward to Hocus Pocus 2, you have just 15 days (Sept. 30) until it begins streaming on Disney+. Here’s a look at the official trailer.

Have a great Thursday,

~ Ryan Belmore

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 51. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: NNW wind 8 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind around 6 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:25 am | Sunset: 6:55 pm | 12 hours & 29 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:14 pm | Low tide at 4:48 am & 5:44 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19.4 days, 78% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 4:30 pm, Gratitude Revealed at 7:30 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 2:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 6 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

The Deck: Matt Reynolds/Jimmy Weinstein from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Colin Van Pelt from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

City & Government

Cruise Ships Schedule

Sept. 18 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

Sept. 19 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

Sept. 20 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)

See the full schedule here.

What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 16 – 18

Newport International Boat Show returns to downtown Newport this weekend

What’s Up This Weekend

