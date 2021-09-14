Good Morning,

Clean Ocean Access yesterday announced that it heads back to the beach for fall cleanups this weekend. Throughout Fall 2021, there are four opportunities to help COA keep our beaches and coastal communities litter free. COA invites all to be a part of this effort starting this Saturday, September 18th on International Coastal Cleanup Day. Read More

Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here's a look at the 18 latest real estate transactions in Newport County.

Smokehouse announced on Instagram yesterday that they’ve called it a season.

Salve Regina’s ranking among the best institutions of higher education in the United States climbed eight places from a year ago to 23rd, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges survey in its Regional Universities – North category.

As a result of their Labor Day Weekend DUI Enforcement, Newport County Police Departments reportedly made a total of nine arrests for Driving Under the Influence, conducted 413 motor vehicle stops, and issued 99 traffic citations and 314 warnings.

WJAR reports that two people died in separate accidents along Rhode Island’s shore within hours of each other on Friday. One in Newport off of the Cliff Walk, the other in Narragansett.

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight - Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SE wind 6 to 9 kt becoming S after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Patchy fog after 1am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:25 am | Sunset: 6:56 pm | 12 hours & 31 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:11 am & 2:45 pm | Low tide at 7:18 am & 9:56 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon, 7.5 days, 51% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) - The Hidden Life of Trees at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Searching For Mr. Rugoff

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Governor McKee

10 am - Governor McKee will host a ceremonial bill signing at the Cumberland Public Safety Building for legislation that requires 911 operators to be certified in telecommunicator CPR. This will help save time and ultimately save lives by improving over-the-phone CPR instructions, according to McKee’s office.

1:30 pm - Governor McKee will host a press conference at the State House promoting the 105th Governor's Cup football game between Brown University and the University of Rhode Island, which will be played on Saturday at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium.

Lt. Governor Matos

12 pm - Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos will be holding her bi-weekly Small Business Town Hall on Facebook Live. This week's discussion will focus on upcoming visits with businesses across the state, as well as workshare programming.

