What's Up Today: Thursday, October 20
🍁 Watch or listen to the conversations that we had with candidates yesterday;
Dawn Euer (D), candidate for Senate District 13 | Watch
J. Mark Ryan (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch
Here’s what’s on tap today, watch or listen as a podcast at the “watch” link;
9 am: Aida Neary & Amy Machado, Building Newport’s Future | Watch
10 am: Leonard Katzman (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
1 pm: David Cicilline (D), candidate for Congressional District 1 | Watch
5 pm: Charles Levesque (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
6:30 pm: David A Quiroa (R), candidate for Senate District 13 | Watch
🍁 Just 11 days left of the Halloween season, WUN’s Ken Abrams has curated a few lists to help you make the most of the season;
“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions in RI and nearby MA this season
Apple Picking Season is here! ‘Six Picks’ Orchards in Newport County and beyond
Get Lost! ‘Six Picks’ Corn Mazes to explore in Newport County and Beyond
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: SW wind 8 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 9 to 12 kt decreasing to 6 to 9 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:03 am | Sunset: 5:56 pm | 10 hours and 53 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:32 am & 4:53 pm | Low tide at 10:24 am & 11:14 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 24.1 days, 30% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
10am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum German Car Discount Thursdays in October
11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
5 pm: Robert Simonson shares his new book – Modern Classic Cocktails at La Farge Artist Studios
6 pm: Asian Export Art: A Discussion with Karina Corrigan at Rough Point Museum
6 pm: An Evening for Education, Presented by the Bazarsky Family Foundation at Young Building
6 pm: 2022 Gilded Age Fall Lecture Series - Night Boats to Newport: Remembering the ‘Floating Palaces' of the Illustrious Fall River Line at Rosecliff and via Zoom
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: The Good House at 4:30 pm, Don’t Worry Darling at 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: Live music from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: School Committee at 7 pm
Little Compton: Town Council at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Personnel Board at 3:30 pm
Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm, Beach Commission at 5 pm
Portsmouth: Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Tiverton: Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
See the agendas for these meetings and a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ship Schedule
October 20 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)
October 22 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)
October 22 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)
The Latest from WUN
Letter – Jamie Bova: I am proud to endorse Stephanie Smyth and Katherine Jessup for Newport City Council At-Large
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Leonard Katzman, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Aida Neary and Amy Machado, Building Newport’s Future
Fall arrives at the Norman Bird Sanctuary with fun for the whole family
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with David A. Quiroa, candidate for Senate District 13
Members’ Show at the Jamestown Arts Center opens Oct. 28 with solo-exhibition in the small gallery by Tracy Weisman
Letter: School Regionalization? It’s Time for a Change!
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charles Levesque, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
Newport Public Schools: Superintendent’s Community Update – October 19
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with J. Mark Ryan, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
‘Swift-footed lizard’ named Massachusetts state dinosaur
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Bear
Aquidneck Club condo sells for $1,782,500
New e-bike rebate program named in honor of late AP reporter
Pamela Means to present “The Power of the Protest Song: Our Shared History & Present Day” Oct. 22
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dawn Euer, candidate for Senate District 13
Where refugees in Rhode Island are arriving from
League of Women Voters, Newport County cancels Senate District 11 forum
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
Recent Local Obituaries
