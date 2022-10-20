Good Morning,

🍁 Watch or listen to the conversations that we had with candidates yesterday;

Dawn Euer (D), candidate for Senate District 13 | Watch

J. Mark Ryan (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch

Here’s what’s on tap today, watch or listen as a podcast at the “watch” link;

9 am: Aida Neary & Amy Machado, Building Newport’s Future | Watch

10 am: Leonard Katzman (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

1 pm: David Cicilline (D), candidate for Congressional District 1 | Watch

5 pm: Charles Levesque (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

6:30 pm: David A Quiroa (R), candidate for Senate District 13 | Watch

🍁 Just 11 days left of the Halloween season, WUN’s Ken Abrams has curated a few lists to help you make the most of the season;

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: SW wind 8 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 9 to 12 kt decreasing to 6 to 9 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:03 am | Sunset: 5:56 pm | 10 hours and 53 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:32 am & 4:53 pm | Low tide at 10:24 am & 11:14 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 24.1 days, 30% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Good House at 4:30 pm, Don’t Worry Darling at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

City & Government

Jamestown: School Committee at 7 pm

Little Compton: Town Council at 6:30 pm

Middletown: Personnel Board at 3:30 pm

Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm, Beach Commission at 5 pm

Portsmouth: Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Tiverton: Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm

See the agendas for these meetings and a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ship Schedule

October 20 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

October 22 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

October 22 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)

See The Full Schedule

The Latest from WUN

Letter – Jamie Bova: I am proud to endorse Stephanie Smyth and Katherine Jessup for Newport City Council At-Large

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Leonard Katzman, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Aida Neary and Amy Machado, Building Newport’s Future

Fall arrives at the Norman Bird Sanctuary with fun for the whole family

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with David A. Quiroa, candidate for Senate District 13

Members’ Show at the Jamestown Arts Center opens Oct. 28 with solo-exhibition in the small gallery by Tracy Weisman

Letter: School Regionalization? It’s Time for a Change!

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charles Levesque, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

Newport Public Schools: Superintendent’s Community Update – October 19

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with J. Mark Ryan, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

‘Swift-footed lizard’ named Massachusetts state dinosaur

Adoptable Dog of the Week: Bear

Aquidneck Club condo sells for $1,782,500

New e-bike rebate program named in honor of late AP reporter

Pamela Means to present “The Power of the Protest Song: Our Shared History & Present Day” Oct. 22

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Dawn Euer, candidate for Senate District 13

Where refugees in Rhode Island are arriving from

League of Women Voters, Newport County cancels Senate District 11 forum

Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade

Recent Local Obituaries

Newp Wire