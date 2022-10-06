What's Up Today: Thursday, Oct. 6
Naval War College established on this day in 1884.
🌊 On this day in 1884, Secretary of the Navy William E. Chandler signed General Order 325 - establishing the Naval War College in Newport. Read More
🌊 Yesterday we had 30-minute conversations with a candidate for Newport School Committee and a candidate for Newport City Council At-Large.
Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch
James Dring, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
We have three more candidate conversations on tap for today;
9 am: Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
11 am Lynn Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch
2 pm: Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch
🌊 Note, we’ve downloaded all of these interviews as podcasts - hopefully making it easier for you to listen to these while you’re on the run. Look for “What’s Up Podcast with Ryan Belmore” wherever you listen to podcasts, listen on our website, or here on Spreaker.
🌊 RIDOT tonight will change the traffic pattern on Route 138 East in Newport, shifting traffic onto the new Route 138 extension road to Admiral Kalbfus Road. The new Route 138 extension will follow the path of a redesigned section of Halsey Street. Read More
🌊 American folk, Americana, and country music singer-songwriter Lori McKenna will perform at The JPT this evening. Details
🌊 Changes….ICYMI: Under new ownership, Gurney’s is now the Newport Harbor Island Resort and Celtica will soon transform into The Quencher.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: N wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind 6 to 8 kt. Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW around 6 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 6:19 pm | 11 hours & 31 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:23 am & 5:54 pm | Low tide at 11:31 am.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10.6days, 81% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
6 pm & 8 pm: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Ragged Island Brewing Company
7 pm: Newport Festa Italiana presents Our Italian Ancestors & The Wisdom of Angels at Hamilton Hoppin House
7:30 pm: Points of Departure at Newport Congregational Church
8 pm: Tell Newport “After Dark” at The Firehouse Theatre
8 pm: Lori McKenna live at The JPT
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Lori McKenna live at 8 pm
Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am
One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm, Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Tell Newport “After Dark” at 8 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: Live music from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
Middletown: Personnel Board at 3 pm
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ship Schedule
October 7 – Sky Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
October 9 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
October 10 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
October 10 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 388 passengers, 302 crew)
WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With The Candidates
9 am: Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee
11 am Lynn Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
2 pm: Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.