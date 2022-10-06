Good Morning,

🌊 On this day in 1884, Secretary of the Navy William E. Chandler signed General Order 325 - establishing the Naval War College in Newport. Read More

🌊 Yesterday we had 30-minute conversations with a candidate for Newport School Committee and a candidate for Newport City Council At-Large.

Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch

James Dring, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

We have three more candidate conversations on tap for today;

9 am: Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch

11 am Lynn Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch

2 pm: Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch

🌊 Note, we’ve downloaded all of these interviews as podcasts - hopefully making it easier for you to listen to these while you’re on the run. Look for “What’s Up Podcast with Ryan Belmore” wherever you listen to podcasts, listen on our website, or here on Spreaker.

🌊 RIDOT tonight will change the traffic pattern on Route 138 East in Newport, shifting traffic onto the new Route 138 extension road to Admiral Kalbfus Road. The new Route 138 extension will follow the path of a redesigned section of Halsey Street. Read More

🌊 American folk, Americana, and country music singer-songwriter Lori McKenna will perform at The JPT this evening. Details

🌊 Changes….ICYMI: Under new ownership, Gurney’s is now the Newport Harbor Island Resort and Celtica will soon transform into The Quencher.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the afternoon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 6 to 8 kt. Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW around 6 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 6:19 pm | 11 hours & 31 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:23 am & 5:54 pm | Low tide at 11:31 am.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10.6days, 81% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Lori McKenna live at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 11 am

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm, Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Tell Newport “After Dark” at 8 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

City & Government

Middletown: Personnel Board at 3 pm

See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ship Schedule

October 7 – Sky Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

October 9 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

October 10 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

October 10 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 388 passengers, 302 crew)

See the full schedule.

WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With The Candidates

9 am: Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee

11 am Lynn Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

2 pm: Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

