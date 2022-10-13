Good Morning,

🍁 Ashley Kalus, the Republican candidate for governor in Rhode Island, continues to pour her own money into the election, loaning the campaign an additional $1 million since Sept. 6, bringing the total she has loaned her campaign to $3.7 million. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - Kalus loans campaign additional million dollars; total now nears $4 million

Gregg Amore (D), candidate for Secretary of State joined us yesterday for a live virtual video conversation ( Watch). Here's what's on tap today;

11 am: Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council | Watch

1 pm: Elijah J. Gizzarelli (I – Libertarian), candidate for Governor | Watch



🍁 The International Tennis Hall of Fame yesterday announced that CEO Todd Martin has resigned from his position, effective January 1, 2023. Read More

🍁 Senator Jack Reed will be in Newport today to help award a U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity grant to Pell Elementary School. Full story to come.

🍁 Rhode Island Resource Recovery will host an Eco-Depot at Easton’s Beach on Saturday. Eco-Depots are free collections for properly disposing of household hazardous waste from RI households. Appointments are required. More Details

🍁 After a break, Newport Indoor Golf in Portsmouth is reopening for the fall/winter season on October 17.

🍁 I have the honor of serving as emcee of the Potter League for Animals 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams State Park on Sunday. As the emcee and as a Board Member of the Potter League, I’m using the walk to raise money to help the animals at the Potter League. Support my efforts here. I hope to see many of you (and your dogs) at the walk! For more details on the walk, click here.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Rain likely, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Low around 61. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from October 13, 08:00 AM EDT until October 14, 08:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: SSE wind 12 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Rain is likely, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSE wind 16 to 18 kt, with gusts as high as 36 kt. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:55 am | Sunset: 6:07 pm | 11 hours & 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:52 am & 11:17 pm | Low tide at 3:35 am & 4:29 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17.8 days, 90% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: See How They Run at 4:30 pm, National Theatre Live: Jack Absolute Flies Again at 6:30 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

City & Government

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates

11 am: Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council

1 pm: Elijah J. Gizzarelli (I – Libertarian), candidate for Governor

Cruise Ship Schedule

October 14 – Swann

October 15 – Seabourn Quest (Capacity: 450 passengers, 334 crew)

October 16 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

October 17 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

October 17 – Seabourn Quest (Capacity: 450 passengers, 334 crew)

See The Full Schedule

Newp Wire

