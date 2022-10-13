What's Up Today: Thursday, Oct. 13
A look ahead at What’s Up this weekend in and around Newport
Good Morning,
🍁 Ashley Kalus, the Republican candidate for governor in Rhode Island, continues to pour her own money into the election, loaning the campaign an additional $1 million since Sept. 6, bringing the total she has loaned her campaign to $3.7 million. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story - Kalus loans campaign additional million dollars; total now nears $4 million
🍁 Gregg Amore (D), candidate for Secretary of State joined us yesterday for a live virtual video conversation ( Watch). Here’s what’s on tap today;
11 am: Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council | Watch
1 pm: Elijah J. Gizzarelli (I – Libertarian), candidate for Governor | Watch
🍁 The International Tennis Hall of Fame yesterday announced that CEO Todd Martin has resigned from his position, effective January 1, 2023. Read More
🍁 Senator Jack Reed will be in Newport today to help award a U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity grant to Pell Elementary School. Full story to come.
🍁 Rhode Island Resource Recovery will host an Eco-Depot at Easton’s Beach on Saturday. Eco-Depots are free collections for properly disposing of household hazardous waste from RI households. Appointments are required. More Details
🍁 After a break, Newport Indoor Golf in Portsmouth is reopening for the fall/winter season on October 17.
🍁 I have the honor of serving as emcee of the Potter League for Animals 33rd Annual Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams State Park on Sunday. As the emcee and as a Board Member of the Potter League, I’m using the walk to raise money to help the animals at the Potter League. Support my efforts here. I hope to see many of you (and your dogs) at the walk! For more details on the walk, click here.
Thanks for reading and for your ongoing support,
Ryan
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Rain likely, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Low around 61. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from October 13, 08:00 AM EDT until October 14, 08:00 PM EDT
Today: SSE wind 12 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Rain is likely, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSE wind 16 to 18 kt, with gusts as high as 36 kt. Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:55 am | Sunset: 6:07 pm | 11 hours & 12 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:52 am & 11:17 pm | Low tide at 3:35 am & 4:29 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17.8 days, 90% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum German Car Discount Thursdays in October
12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
6:30 pm: Talk – New England Before the English at Portsmouth Historical Society
7:30 pm: Island Moving Co. presents Points of Departure at Newport Congregational Church
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: See How They Run at 4:30 pm, National Theatre Live: Jack Absolute Flies Again at 6:30 pm
One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: Live music from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
Middletown: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Outreach Sub-Committee at 5 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: Housing Authority at 3 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm, Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee at 4 pm, Public Library at 4 pm, Economic Development Commission at 6 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates
11 am: Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council
1 pm: Elijah J. Gizzarelli (I – Libertarian), candidate for Governor
Cruise Ship Schedule
October 14 – Swann
October 15 – Seabourn Quest (Capacity: 450 passengers, 334 crew)
October 16 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
October 17 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
October 17 – Seabourn Quest (Capacity: 450 passengers, 334 crew)
The Latest from WUN
What’s Up this weekend in and around Newport: Oct. 14 – 16
Police: 2 officers fatally shot, 3rd wounded in Connecticut
Kalus loans campaign additional million dollars; total now nears $4 million
RIPEC releases road map for education reform in Rhode Island
Realtor.com September Rental Report: National rent growth cools to the slowest annual pace in 16 months
Pastrnak has a goal and 3 assists, Bruins beat Capitals 5-2
Born in Harm’s Way: The Advent of Navy Medicine in the Revolutionary War
DEM recognizes Rhode Island winners of EPA Environmental Merit Awards
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
Mac Jones’ status unsettled as Pats prep for Browns
Jake Blount to celebrate the release of ‘The New Faith’ at Columbus Theatre show October 21
Treasury probing Florida Gov. DeSantis’ migrant flights
Boston set to host 2025 figure skating world championships
DEM set to start removing dead trees at Arcadia Management Area on Oct. 13
Newport Public Schools: Superintendent’s Community Update – October 12
Veteran D-man Stralman signs with Bruins after camp tryout
RISCA Executive Director will be the special guest at ‘Arts Around The Fire’ on Oct. 26
International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO Todd Martin to resign in January
Petrichor ((whomp whomp)): Debut exhibition of Molly Sexton’s slate tile paintings opens on Nov. 4 at Blink Gallery
Recent Local Obituaries
Newp Wire
WJAR: Fall River, New Bedford residents to vote on South Coast Rail service
RI.Gov: Survey Results Spotlight Health and Well-being of Rhode Island High School Students
URI Today: Meet Basil, the adorable new therapy dog now on campus
East Bay: Portsmouth Council and residents talk trash — again
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What’sUpNewp is an award-winning local, independent online news source covering Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond. Established in 2012. Our Owner and Publisher is Ryan Belmore.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.