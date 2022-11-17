What's Up today: Thursday, November 17
Weekend plans, Celtics win, Middletown moving forward, Newport is cozy.
Good Morning,
🎒 The Town of Middletown issued a press release on Wednesday night saying that their officials pledged to do what’s right and best for local students at a meeting Wednesday night, saying important decisions need to be made in coming weeks. Read More → Middletown moving forward to improve schools, say how will be answered quickly
🎁 What’s on tap for this weekend? Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, The Sixties Show, Women’s Voices at Jamestown Arts Center, Seal Tours, and much more. Our full roundup of what’s happening for events, list music, and entertainment is here → What’s Up This Weekend: Nov. 18 – 20
🏆 Newport is among 50 cozy towns to visit this winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications like U.S. News & World Report, Country Living, and Travel & Leisure, as well as available activities, landmarks, and other tourist attractions.
Speaking of cozy, don’t miss our own list - 15 cozy places to eat and drink in Newport
🦃 Are you still making those Thanksgiving plans? Here’s what restaurants are offering dine-in and to-go options on Thanksgiving Day.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: W wind 9 to 12 kt increasing to 12 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 kt. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: W wind 9 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:36 am | Sunset: 4:24 pm | 9 hours and 47 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:48 am and 1:58 pm | Low tide at 7:33 am & 8:38 pm.
Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22.5 days, 46% lighting.
Things To Do
4 pm: B2B Sip & Shop at Helly Hansen Newport
5:30 pm: Virtual Lecture: A Tempest in a Teapot – Political Combat in Antebellum Rhode Island with Newport Historical Society
6 pm: newportFILM: All The Beauty and the Bloodshed at Jamestown Arts Center
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Triangle of Sadness at 3:30 pm, National Theatre Live: The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke at 6:30 pm
Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: School Committee at 6:30 pm, Technical Review Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Outreach Sub-Committee at 5 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee – Equity Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm
Tiverton: Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6 pm
See the full list of public meetings and the agenda for each meeting here.
Newswire
WJAR: Antisemitic flyer connected to Warwick baggies pops up in North Providence and Newport
WJAR: Doctor says Leno suffered burns to his face, chest and hands
RI.Gov: RIDOH and DEM Recommend Lifting Restrictions for Blue-green Algae in Slack Reservoir and Stafford Pond
SalveToday: Dance program's annual fall performance to reflect on theme of home
