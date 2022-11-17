Good Morning,

🎒 The Town of Middletown issued a press release on Wednesday night saying that their officials pledged to do what’s right and best for local students at a meeting Wednesday night, saying important decisions need to be made in coming weeks. Read More → Middletown moving forward to improve schools, say how will be answered quickly

🎁 What’s on tap for this weekend? Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, The Sixties Show, Women’s Voices at Jamestown Arts Center, Seal Tours, and much more. Our full roundup of what’s happening for events, list music, and entertainment is here → What’s Up This Weekend: Nov. 18 – 20

🏆 Newport is among 50 cozy towns to visit this winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications like U.S. News & World Report, Country Living, and Travel & Leisure, as well as available activities, landmarks, and other tourist attractions.

Speaking of cozy, don’t miss our own list - 15 cozy places to eat and drink in Newport

🦃 Are you still making those Thanksgiving plans? Here’s what restaurants are offering dine-in and to-go options on Thanksgiving Day.

Sparkling Lights at The Breakers opens this weekend. Photo Credit: Preservation Society of Newport County

What’s Up This Weekend: Nov. 18 – 20

Weekend Weather Forecast: Nov. 18 – 20

Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101

Middletown moving forward to improve schools, say how will be answered quickly

Industries with the most workplace injuries in Rhode Island

Newport Public Schools: Superintendent’s Community Update – November 16

List: Newport among 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Adoptable Cat of the Week: Maylay

Providence Police Officer acquitted of assaulting woman at abortion rally

Long Wharf Mall to host Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 26

Where refugees in Rhode Island are arriving from

Theater Review: Les Misérables begins a thrilling run at PPAC

Recent Local Obituaries

Weather

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 9 to 12 kt increasing to 12 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 kt. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 9 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:36 am | Sunset: 4:24 pm | 9 hours and 47 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:48 am and 1:58 pm | Low tide at 7:33 am & 8:38 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22.5 days, 46% lighting.

WJAR: Antisemitic flyer connected to Warwick baggies pops up in North Providence and Newport

WJAR: Doctor says Leno suffered burns to his face, chest and hands

RI.Gov: RIDOH and DEM Recommend Lifting Restrictions for Blue-green Algae in Slack Reservoir and Stafford Pond

SalveToday: Dance program's annual fall performance to reflect on theme of home

